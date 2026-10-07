Scaremare draws crowds through frights and the gospel message 

With fall in full swing, the Lynchburg community eagerly awaits the arrival of the thrilling walk-through attraction, Scaremare.

Founded in 1972, Scaremare is sponsored by Liberty University’s Center for Youth Ministries with the purpose of sharing the gospel to the local community.

According to Josh Coldren, director of Scaremare, 2,396 attendees were saved last year.

Coldren shared that this year’s theme is “Do you know what’s following you home?”

“Our hope is that Jesus would go home with people, and that they would come to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior,” Coldren said. “That’s the whole purpose of Scaremare.”

Coldren added that Scaremare is designed to remind attendees of their humanity and recognize their need for Christ.

“We do Scaremare solely for the purpose of bringing people to the place of thinking about their mortality,” Coldren said.

Students can earn Christian Service (CSER) hours by volunteering to help operate Scaremare. According to Coldren, more than 300 students have signed up to participate.

Coldren explained the purpose of the ministry and how it leads back to Christ.

“Most importantly of all … (attendees) would see that in the chaos of this world, and the scariness even at times of this world, that there is hope in Jesus,” Coldren said.

Scaremare will open on Oct. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at 2300 Carroll Ave. The event will run through Oct. 30.

For more information about Scaremare, dates and tickets, visit https://www.liberty.edu/scaremare/.

Gathje is a news editor for The Liberty Champion.