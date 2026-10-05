Student Activities held a Mario Kart Tournament Sept. 25 at 8:00 p.m. in the LaHaye Event Space. Students competed for the grand prize: a Nintendo Switch 2.

The event featured four consoles, allowing eight players to race at a time. Races took place on-stage while spectators looked on and cheered. Assistant Director of Student Activities Justin Gibble shared that having a lot of people participate elevated the competition.

“It opens the door for all playing levels, while still being pretty competitive,” Gibble said. “In this style, with 128 people, you get a lot of people that can compete and enjoy the game together.”

Assistant Director of Marketing for Student Activities Valentina Becerra explained the significance of the popular event.

“It is very cool to see how something that started off as a moment in time, has turned into an everlasting event,” Becerra said. “It is essentially just an evolution of something that our department has done for many years, and now it is a treasured tradition.”

The event also had other consoles where students could play other miscellaneous Nintendo games, such as Super Smash Bros. and older variations of Mario Kart.

For more information on upcoming Student Activities events visit, www.liberty.edu/sa

Dunbar is a news reporter for The Liberty Champion.