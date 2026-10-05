LUnatics fuel Flames athletics with energy, tradition and school spirit

The LUnatics are the Liberty Flames’ dedicated fan base, showing up early to games, staying through the entire game and keeping the energy high.

“The LUnatics is meant to bring together the student body and the athletes into an environment that is fun, loud and exciting,” Marketing Assistant for Fan Experience and Promotions Colbie Cornell said.

LUnatics members gain early entry into men’s basketball and football games to claim preferred seating. Other benefits of the membership include early access to special trips, such as a trip to Rock Hill, South Carolina for a men’s basketball game against High Point University.

LUnatics also offers special merchandise to members. Plus members get a specialty sticker and T-shirt. Premium members also receive a hat and football jersey.

LUnatics has worked to cultivate a Christlike attitude of competition among members through their Cheer like a Champion initiative, which helps shift fans’ focus to encouragement.

“You know that the student body is there supporting the athletes, and they feel the impact of that,” Cornell said. “They (the athletes) know that they’re (the LUnatics) here to support them, to interact with them, to not just celebrate the wins, but also be there and support when the team ties or loses.”

According to the Flames Club website, the LUnatics’ goal is to fuel the Flames. Just like fuel makes a fire grow stronger, the cheers and high energy brought by the fans help the athletes play with a higher intensity.

LUnatics members create the game-day environment. According to Cornell, having a strong fan base is helpful for new students who may not be used to the college game-day environment, particularly when learning the cheers or chants.

“The students also feel like they’re a part of the team, they’re part of the energy, they’re part of the action,” Cornell said.

Students who may not be able to participate in official LUnatics memberships are still LUnatics and Cornell encourages all students to support the university.

“Be proud of being a LUnatic, and the way to be a LUnatic … is going to the events and supporting the athletes, all the time, no matter what, rain or shine,” Cornell said.

Students can sign up for LUnatics Plus or Premium memberships through the Flames Club website. Students can stay up to date on information and register for events by following @LUnaticsLiberty on Instagram.

Twitchell is a feature editor for The Liberty Champion.