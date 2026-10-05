Liberty’s Cycling Team is Geared Up for 2026-2027 Racing Season  

The 2026-2027 racing season is underway for the Liberty University Cycling team.

“I’ve been impressed by some of the numbers that I’ve seen during training, especially because they’re still young and getting stronger and fairly new to the sport,” said Timo Budarz, professor of physics and mathematics and former head cycling coach.

Budarz was the head coach for eight years, coaching some of the greats of the team such as Bethany Matsick. Matsick set the velodrome record at Valley Preferred Cycling Center in Trexlertown, Pennsylvania.

However, Budarz recently stepped down from the position. The spot is now filled by former Liberty cyclist James Povolny.

Budarz said the transition has been smooth, and Povolny is the perfect athlete to take the position.

According to Povolny, the team chemistry is unmatched this season. Everyone works well together both on and off the bike.

“This (team chemistry) is a huge benefit for racing and can play a big role in getting good results,” Povolny said.

The team of nine is scheduled to compete in several races across Virginia and North Carolina this fall, culminating in the Conference Championships at Ride Rock Creek in Zirconia, North Carolina, Sept. 26-27, before moving on to the spring 2027 road season.

Povolny has big aspirations for the team.

“My expectations for the team this year are to be in the top three for the team standings, and to even have a couple of individual conference champions,” Povolny said. “We will definitely be one of the biggest teams this year, and we have some riders that could win their category.”

Budarz, who still follows the team, also believes that it has some high-quality talent.

“I’m excited to see what happens come road season, and fast forward a year or two, they’re going to potentially be forces to be reckoned with,” Budarz said.

According to Povolny, there are a couple athletes whom he expects to see major growth from this season. One of these is junior Anna Buzby, who will upgrade from category 3/4 races to category 1/2/3 races, which is a huge step.

The team’s definition of success is not solely dependent on podium positions or championship titles. According to Budarz, coaches are looking for athletes who continue to improve their abilities, not just win medals.

Success can look like an athlete’s increased output, strength and speed on the bike, regardless of the end-of-season rankings.

The athletes train Monday, Wednesday and Friday each week. However, due to the demands of being a student athlete, not all cyclists can make it to every practice. So, they do a team ride that is longer where everyone can participate on Saturdays and go to lunch together afterwards, according to Povolny.

Outside of performance, success is also measured through the relational growth of the team.

“That’s led to a very strong, tight-knit, family-like feeling,” Budarz said. “There’s a lot of praying for one another going on … so we’ve been living real life together.”

The strong sense of community builds up the team emotionally as well as athletically, impacting its members for years to come.

Budarz said cycling has helped him stay grounded over the years.

“I have quiet time for almost two hours … it’s a good chance to reflect and, obviously, to pray,” Budarz said.

Povolny and Budarz believe the future is bright for Liberty Cycling; however, it’s not about the wins and losses — it’s about reflecting the love of Christ through every circumstance, no matter the terrain.

Schaner is a POV reporter for The Liberty Champion.