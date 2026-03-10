Scriptures with Sky: Running the race of life with God

Walking in step with Jesus can be somewhat difficult at times. He doesn’t promise us an easy life; however, he guarantees us a future with him. The world we live in is flooded with temptation, sin and persecution.

Throughout the past few weeks, the Lord has been telling me to keep my faith in him when times seem like they are far from good. It is important to rely on Christ because he is our rock and solid ground in times of trouble.

Hebrews is one of my favorite books in the Bible because the author writes about faith and salvation — both of which are traits needed to remain in a relationship with God. The book was written to encourage Christians through trials and to glorify the name of Jesus above every name.

In just a few days, I will be packing my bags for a brief road trip to the beautiful city of Wilmington, North Carolina. Aside from exploring a new city, I will be running my first half-marathon. Now, this was no easy adventure to train for. Preparation for the race began in early October 2025 and required me to be faithful to my training plan but also to God.

The Christian lifestyle can often feel like an uphill climb, like trekking up a never-ending mountain where only God can see the final view. Hebrews reminds us that we must remain faithful to the promises God has for us.

Hebrews 12:1 tells us, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us.”

As a human being, it is in my nature to cling to what is easy. During my runs, it would be easiest to let Satan take my thoughts captive and tell me, “I am not strong enough for this,” or “I have not trained enough.” As a follower of Christ, I strive to remove those lies from my head and replace them with the truth of the gospel.

Hebrews 12:2 says, “Looking to Jesus, the founder and perfecter of our faith, who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is seated at the right hand of the throne of God.”

Jesus endured the cross so that we can run the race towards eternity with him. The Lord is calling us to throw away every sin and weight that is holding us back from living a life with him.

Having my mind focused on Jesus and his truth helps me to grow a deeper understanding of God’s love for me. Through the trials and hardships of my life, I learn to have discipline in following his Word and be faithful, even when I can’t see the end.

Running the half-marathon will be far from easy, but now I know what to set my mind toward when I am racing. During the hard miles of my race when it seems as though there is no ending in sight, I will look to Jesus for help.

Senes is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion.