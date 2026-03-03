E-41 proclaims the Name through song

E-41, a bluegrass band made up of Liberty University students, share their passion for glorifying God through their music.

The university’s bluegrass band within the School of Music is known for its joyful, energetic performances and deep-rooted faith. The group’s name is inspired by Ephesians 4:1, a verse that encourages believers to “walk … worthy of the calling” they have received.

“E-41 is very special to us because of what it stands for,” senior lead singer Ava Piland said. “It represents our unique calling to bluegrass music and our duty to share the gospel in this way.”

Unlike many other student bands on campus, E-41 is part of a scholarship program within the School of Music. Music major students audition with their primary instrument or voice and are selected for the ensemble. The group performs around a dozen times each semester, traveling throughout the greater Lynchburg area and across the East Coast.

Piland and sophomore guitarist Quinn Spesshardt both agreed that Liberty’s Convocation gatherings are at the top of the list of performance locations.

“Honestly, I love playing for Convo,” Spesshardt said. “It’s really fun to play for all the students, and it’s such a big venue.”

For Piland, bluegrass is personal. Raised in a musical home filled with bluegrass, Southern gospel and country, she says the genre has always been closely tied to her faith journey. Spesshardt, on the other hand, grew up listening to gospel and jazz, but was originally drawn to bluegrass for its acoustic simplicity and musical depth.

“It’s minimal,” Spesshardt said. “You have to learn to fit space well and listen closely to the other people in the band. That challenge pushes me to keep getting better.”

Faith is central to E-41’s identity. Both musicians emphasized that studying music at Liberty provides a Christian foundation that shapes not only their worldview but also their performance mindset.

“Our worth isn’t in what we play or how skilled we are,” Spesshardt said. “It’s about proclaiming the name of Jesus, whether that’s at the store or on a stage.”

Balancing both academic and band responsibilities can be challenging, but the members agree that it’s worth it.

“When you’re doing something you love, it makes the hard work fun,” Piland said.

Photo by Grace Greer – Liberty Marketing

The group credits much of its musical excellence to its director, Professor Gabriel Miller, whom Piland described as a “musical genius” who keeps the musical arrangements creative and challenging.

“We are bluegrass to the core,” Piland said. “We love what we do, and I couldn’t imagine us doing anything else.”

Like any live band, they’ve had their fair share of humorous moments, from broken strings mid-performance and falls on stage to unexpected solo swaps that keep everyone on their toes. However, the close-knit group has managed to make all of these experiences into unforgettable moments that bonded them. Even when things don’t go exactly as planned, those moments make performing together more memorable.

Through every chord, harmony and performance, E-41 continues to live out its namesake verse, walking worthy of their calling, one bluegrass song at a time.

