Liberty University’s chapter of the Sigma Tau Delta International English Honor Society, Zeta Tau, welcomed 22 new members Feb. 24 in the DeMoss Hall Grand Lobby during its annual inductee ceremony.

Hosted by the Department of English, the ceremony was the largest event of the year for Zeta Tau.

“So at Liberty University, Sigma Tau Delta strives to bring English majors and writing majors together to have a community of fellowship as we honor Christ and also enjoy literature and all that that entails,” Madison O’Leary, a Zeta Tau officer said.

Family and friends gathered to recognize and celebrate these distinguished young scholars as they took the next step in literary leadership.

Photos by Jordan Blabey – Liberty Champion

The event began with a greeting from Zeta Tau President Annabelle Welch, who gave a breakdown of the night’s schedule. The assembly was then led in an opening prayer by Professor of English Stephen Bell before those in attendance were dismissed to socialize and enjoy the provided food and refreshments.

Following a brief reception, guest speaker and Assistant Professor of English Whitney Thacker was invited on stage, where she shared stories of her time both as a student and faculty member and spoke on the unifying power of story, encouraging the inductees to cherish the new literary community they were joining.

Welch returned to the podium to address the ideals that shape the society. The inductees were then asked by Welch to stand and swear in with the Sigma Tau Delta pledge.

“Do you pledge, as a member, to maintain a high standard of purpose, unselfishness of service and fidelity to the standards and aims of Sigma Tau Delta on this campus and in the national organization?” Welch asked.

The inductees’ response of “I do” marked a milestone in their academic journey as they were officially welcomed by Welch into Sigma Tau Delta. Each new member was called forward by name, received their certificate and were then directed by Zeta Tau officers for a group photo.

Assistant Professor of English Nathan Valle, the faculty adviser for Zeta Tau, took a moment to congratulate the inductees, offering remarks on the honor cords they will receive upon graduation.

“When I say one day you will wear these walking across that stage, it is not just a reflection of your GPA,” Valle said. “It is not just a reflection of a standard of excellence that you have met all of your years in our department. It is a reflection of the God who made you for a purpose that you have figured out.”

New members of Zeta Tau are required to attend at least three events and participate in one service program. Zeta Tau officer Megen Platt informed members of upcoming events which include a book study, professor panel and an end-of-year barbecue.

O’Leary said she hopes all the new members felt welcomed into the group.

“Obviously as an officer, I want them to feel like they have a community with us and I’m sure that they do,” O’Leary said. “We want them to feel also excited about what Sigma Tau is and to feel like they can really grow in fellowship but also their academic rigor, and get involved in other things like our conferences and other events.”

Closing remarks were made by Sigma Tau officer Jonah Petri before the event concluded. The ceremony ended as it began: in prayer, this time led by Professor of English Mark Harris.

To learn more about the Sigma Tau Delta English Honor Society or the Zeta Tau chapter at Liberty, students can visit english.org or follow @lu_sigmatau on Instagram.

