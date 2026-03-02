Watching Washington: Trump speaks to the nation

President Donald Trump delivered his 2026 State of the Union address to Congress on Feb. 24, highlighting his administration’s economic policies, immigration enforcement and national security priorities, while addressing a divided chamber and a national television audience.

The speech, delivered in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, lasted 1 hour and 48 minutes, making it the longest State of the Union address in 60 years, according to NPR.

According to AP News, an estimated 32.6 million viewers watched the address across 15 television networks, continuing the State of the Union’s role as one of the most widely viewed political events of the year.

Trump began his speech by emphasizing unity and optimism about the country’s direction.

“Members of Congress and my fellow Americans, our nation is back: bigger, better, richer and stronger than ever before,” Trump said.

Trump focused heavily on the economy, describing the nation as entering a period of growth and opportunity while emphasizing efforts to reduce inflation and increase domestic investment.

“The golden age of America is upon us,” Trump said, according to the Washington Post.

He also defended his administration’s immigration policies, arguing that border security and enforcement measures are necessary to protect American citizens and national interests. During the speech, he urged lawmakers to support continued immigration enforcement efforts and broader policy changes.

“The first duty of the American government is to protect American citizens, not illegal aliens,” Trump said.

The speech also included recognition of several invited guests whose stories reflected broader national themes. Among them was Korean War veteran Capt. E. Royce Williams, who received the Medal of Honor during the address. His recognition highlighted military service and sacrifice.

Trump also recognized Olympic gold medalist Connor Hellebuyck with the Presidential Medal of Freedom for helping lead the U.S. men’s hockey team to victory. His recognition reflected national pride and achievement, reinforcing themes of perseverance and excellence.

Following the address, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger delivered a response, offering a contrasting perspective on the country’s direction.

“‘We the people’ have the power to make change, the power to stand up for what is right, and the power to demand more of our nation,” Spanberger said.

At Liberty University, students gathered to watch the address, with one watch party hosted by the Standing for Freedom Center. The event allowed students to observe the speech and engage with national political issues as they unfolded.

Reactions to the speech reflected political divisions among lawmakers and the public, with some members of Congress applauding throughout the address while others remained seated.

A full transcript of the State of the Union address can be found on the American Presidency Project and Spanberger’s full remarks can be found on the Governor of Virginia website.

