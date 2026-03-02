Students savor s’mores beneath stars

Students gathered Friday, Feb. 27, from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Hydaway Outdoor Center Amphitheater to roast s’mores with friends for the monthly S’mores Under the Stars event hosted by Campus Recreation.

Students socialized with one another, made s’mores and hung out underneath the lights of the amphitheater.

Campus Recreation’s staff provided all the ingredients for the s’mores as well as the recipes for two staff favorites.

One of these creations was called “Cookies and Scream.” This s’more used two Oreo cookies in place of the graham cracker, with cookies and cream chocolate and a marshmallow in the middle.

The other recipe was for “The Classic,” a traditional s’more with graham crackers, milk chocolate and a marshmallow. Some students chose to get crafty and make their own s’more creations.

Junior Benjamin Scarola made his by stuffing the chocolate inside a marshmallow before roasting it.

“I heard there’s s’mores, so of course, as a sweet tooth, I am going to get some,” Scarola said. “I’m a make-my-own-creation type. I like the chocolate gusher. So, what you do is you open up a marshmallow, you stick the chocolate inside the marshmallow, and then you heat it up.”

Senior Kirby Pittman preferred the traditional approach.

“I’m going to make a double marshmallow s’more,” Pittman said. “Standard s’more, but two marshmallows.”

Pittman also said he plans to attend more S’mores Under the Stars nights before graduating in May.

Campus Recreation hosts several events for students throughout the semester, of which many are open to the public.

“All of our events are really just providing an opportunity for students to kind of get away from classes and take a break,” Programming Coordinator of Events Adam Faber said. “Even though it’s on campus, it feels like off campus over at Hydaway.”

There will be two final s’mores events this semester. S’mores Under the Stars will be on the last Friday of March, and S’mores on the Beach will be held on the last Friday of April.

Faber also highlighted some of the upcoming events that Campus Recreation has this semester.

On March 28, Campus Recreation will host its first “Blooms and Bites Picnic Party.” Students will get to make DIY charcuterie boards and design flower bouquets. This event will cost $10 per person.

Campus Recreation will also host an Easter egg hunt April 4, which is open to both families and students.

The last big upcoming event that Faber mentioned was an Earth Day Celebration. This will be the second year in a row Campus Recreation celebrates the holiday. This year, they will host five events in one day, including a disc golf tournament at 4 p.m. and outdoor sunset yoga at 6:30 p.m.

To learn more about these events and other events hosted by Campus Recreation, visit https://www.liberty.edu/campusrec/events/.

