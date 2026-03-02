Growing up, my childhood consisted of constantly attending my siblings’ sports games and practices. While they were out on the field or in the dance studio pursuing their passions, I was stuck directionless because I didn’t love competing against others to win a trophy. But when I began high school as an eager 14-year-old wanting to start something new, I leaned toward running cross-country.

Now, this came as a surprise to me, because I thought I despised running. I didn’t realize that the sport would grow to be my favorite pastime. Instead of only scoring points as a team, the sport of cross-country also allows you to compete with and against yourself.

In my opinion, running is arguably the best form of exercise because it reduces stress, creates community and builds endurance.

Throughout my younger years, and even today, the beast of anxiety can easily take my thoughts captive. I would like to call myself a type A person. When a situation is out of my control, I tend to let my thoughts take over, allowing for any and every thought to flood my mind. Running helps remove those thoughts, allowing me to be present and focus my thoughts on what really matters.

An article from Harvard Medical School states, “Exercise is play and recreation; when your body is busy, your mind will be distracted from the worries of daily life and will be free to think creatively.”

More often than not, running has helped calm my mind down after a long day of classes or a stressful assignment. After every workout, I feel significantly less worried about what was on my mind just 30 minutes before. College can be one of the busiest, most stressful seasons of life, but I believe that running can exponentially improve your mental health by helping decrease stress levels.

One of the best traits of this sport is that you can start anywhere, anytime. It doesn’t matter your age or experience level; all you must do is start. The first time I started consistently running was for my high school cross-country team. From the start of the first practice, I felt welcomed and was excited to begin training with the team.

As the season went forward, I found myself surrounded by a community of other runners of all different experience levels. Although I wasn’t the best runner on my team, my teammates encouraged me all throughout my years in high school.

Though it is a solo sport, running doesn’t have to be a hobby you conquer alone; there are run clubs in many cities that cater to different age groups. For students who live on campus, the Liberty Running Club offers a Christ-centered community for those who want to get involved in a run club.

The first few runs while getting in shape will feel agonizing. However, I learned the more consistently I ran, the more enjoyable the sport became. Endurance doesn’t happen overnight — it is a constant uphill battle that rewards you long-term.

According to an article from The Well, adding a 10% increase to your distance each week is a simple way to build endurance. When I first started running, I started at a slow pace and ran a distance of two miles, three times a week.

Now, I will be racing my first half-marathon in just a few days.

Running has given me a space to let go of my worries, be in a community and increase endurance. I know it can be daunting to start, but I encourage you to give it a try.

Senes is the opinion editor for the Liberty Champion