Operation Epic Fury commences as U.S. and Israel attack Iran

Early Feb. 28, news broke that the U.S. partnered with Israel to launch an attack on Iran. In what is known as Operation Epic Fury, President Donald Trump is leading a force to target the Iranian regime and dismantle the nation’s ballistic missile and nuclear programs, according to NBC.

Multiple cities were hit in these attacks, but the Iranian capital, Tehran, was the primary target. According to AP News, Israel has been firing at targets in Tehran through the force of 100 fighter jets.

In these strikes, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed. His death widely sparked celebration throughout the streets of Iran as well as in Iranian diaspora in major cities around the world, accompanied by some protests, according to Fox News.

“Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead,” President Trump posted on Truth Social.

Under the 36-year reign of Khamenei, Iran was under an Islamic regime in which the Shiite class was expanded and the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was rebuilt, according to the AP. His death marks a stark change in the nation regarding freedoms for its citizens.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take,” Trump said in a video on Truth Social. “This will be probably your only chance for generations. For many years, you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it.”

Many Iranians are calling for Iranian Crown Price Reza Pahlavi to return to Iran and lead his home country in a transition to democracy, according to MSN.com. Pahlavi is the son of Iran’s last king, or shah. He has lived outside of Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution when his father’s reign was overthrown by Ayatollah Seyyed Ruhollah Khomeini’s regime. Khomeini died in 1989 when Khamenei’s reign began.

In AP News’ report, the death toll since the beginning of the strikes that killed Khamenei have rose above 200.

“Sadly, there will likely be more, before it ends. That’s the way it is,” Trump said in a video on social media.

Iran is retaliating with missiles targeting both Israel and foreign U.S. military bases which could impact oil shipments, according to CNN.

The Champion staff will continue to monitor this news as it unfolds and provide regular updates to this page regarding the events in Iran.