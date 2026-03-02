The Liberty University Women’s Basketball team defeated Middle Tennessee State University Feb. 26, 65-37 at Liberty Arena.

Liberty responded after a tough loss at Florida International University Feb. 21 and treated the final stretch of the season with postseason intensity.

“I’m just overly pleased with our team. Our ladies just really responded especially after coming off a loss at FIU,” Head Coach Alexis Sherard said. “Overall, I’m very pleased with our defense.”

Liberty set the tone early against Middle Tennessee with a 16-2 run in the first quarter following a timeout.

“Coming into the game, we just wanted to be aggressive,” Sherard said. “That was our main focus. We emphasized defense … and playing together.”

After shooting 2-of-17 from 3-point range in the previous game, Liberty bounced back by converting 10-of-24 from beyond the arc according to Liberty Athletics. Sophomore center Emmy Stout helped the Lady Flames end the first quarter in the lead 18-8 with several layups.

Sherard voiced his concerns regarding Liberty’s 3-pointers.

“Two-for-17 was just unacceptable,” Sherard said. “That’s not who we are … We didn’t want rushed shots. We want rhythm shots. I felt like we had a lot of rhythm shots today.”

Redshirt freshman forward Ify Nwaobi recorded nine points, 10 rebounds and a career-high five blocks over the course of the game. She knocked down two 3-pointers as part of the team’s perimeter improvement.

Liberty dominated both sides of the interior. Alongside Nwaobi was Stout, who finished with 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Liberty also made halftime adjustments against Middle Tennessee senior guard Alayna Contreras, who scored 16 points in the first half, but only finished with 18 total.

“If I spoke for nine minutes at halftime, probably seven and a half was about her,” Sherard said. “We really wanted to slow her down.”

The defensive focus was carried into the second half as Liberty tightened its rotations and side positioning.

“I think our ladies are really starting to believe that we’re a good defensive team,” Sherard said. “Tonight was just another example proving that.”

The return of leading scorer, sophomore guard Avery Mills, added spacing to the Lady Flames offense. She missed three weeks and five games due to an injury but finished with five points against Middle Tennessee and inspired her teammates.

“She’s more than just a shooter so I think she just showed a lot of different facets of the game tonight,” Sherard said. “She’s getting her rhythm; she’s coming back, so we’re just happy she is on the floor playing. I think she was too.”

Nwaobi echoed excitement for Mills’ return and its impact on the team.

“It means a lot,” Nwaobi said. “She’s a great shooter, she’s a great offensive player, she brings a lot of eyes to her, … We’re happy to have her back.”

Junior guard JaKayla Thompson was another asset to the Lady Flames’ success as she helped further the lead in the fourth quarter by sinking several layups.

Liberty reinforced its defensive identity as championship week approaches by winning the game 65-37.

The Lady Flames will return to Liberty Arena to play against the University of Delaware March 6 at 7 p.m. EST. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+.

