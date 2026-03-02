Downtown market brings community together

The Lynchburg Community Market located in downtown Lynchburg brings together local farmers, artisans and small-business owners under one historic roof.

The market has had an impact on the growth and community of downtown Lynchburg since 1783. From Tuesday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., shoppers can browse handmade goods, fresh produce and specialty items while vendors greet customers and engage with visitors. While the market has served generations of residents, college students say it has also become a favorite weekend destination.

For vendors like Karrye Flowers, owner of Oshun Organics, the market has been more than just a place to sell products.

“I hand-make skin care, hair care and personal care products from scratch,” Flowers said. “Everything I do is vegan; it’s scented naturally, and I use plants to import color naturally.”

Flowers began selling at the market in 2016 in a small booth and now has her own permanent space.

“I worked a full-time job, and I was trying to find somewhere to have my creative outlet displayed, and the market was a really good business incubator,” Flowers said. “I would come on the weekends and talk to people, engage and sell.”

The ability to interact with customers helped grow both her confidence and her brand.

That same sense of creativity and connection encouraged Savannah Pilley, owner of Secret Ink Society, to open a booth at the market.

“I love reading and grew up loving to read. It was the way I survived growing up,” Pilley said.

Her business centers around what she calls a “blind date with a book.” Each book is wrapped so the title and author remain a surprise. On the outside of the wrapping there are small clues and hints at what is inside.

“It is a mystery book all wrapped up, and it comes with a bunch of goodies on the front which match the theme of the book,” Pilley said. “On the outside of the book there are a few different clues on there just to give you a little insight. Essentially you get to pick out what genre you want, what sounds interesting to you, then you take it home, open it up and figure out what the book is.”

In addition to having longtime residents as customers, the market has become a regular stop for some Liberty University students.

Photo by Hayley Coronado – Liberty Champion

Senior Bentlee Rufin said the market has become a part of his college experience.

“Going to the Lynchburg Community Market with my friends is a really fun thing we do on the weekends,” Rufin said. “Especially when it’s nice outside, we go on a walk downtown and then pick up some groceries after.”

Rufin first visited the market his freshman year and has returned frequently since.

“My first time going was my freshman year, and ever since then I try to go a few times each semester,” Rufin said. “It is a great way to get off campus and support the community.”

Sophomore Georgia Giles said she was introduced to the market before she even began college.

“I started going to the market when I visited my sister when she was in college in the area about three years ago,” Giles said. “My family and I always stay downtown and were looking for something fun to do on Saturday, and we found the market.”

Giles noted that the affordable prices and quality keep her coming back.

“The thing I love most about the Lynchburg Community Market is that the prices are super affordable and I can get fresh produce from there,” Giles said. “I also love supporting local ranchers and buying their products.”

She also said that the shopping experience is unique.

“Shopping at the market feels different than the regular store because the atmosphere is so welcoming, and I get to shop for my groceries outside, in the sun,” Giles said.

Whether shoppers are searching for natural skincare, a surprise novel or fresh ingredients, the Lynchburg Community Market remains a place where creativity and community come together.

The Community Market is located at 1219 Main St. and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Marshall is an off-campus news reporter for the Liberty Champion.