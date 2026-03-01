Commencement is quickly approaching, and if you’re a senior who is planning to graduate this May, you’ve most likely received loads of emails since the beginning of the semester asking how you’re going to fulfill your outstanding CSER requirements.

The moment when panic sets in is one I am all too familiar with. Seeing an email from LU Serve pop up on my phone screen suddenly reminds me that I must complete the required CSER before the deadline.

For the longest time, CSER felt like a dreaded obligation that I was being forced into. Twenty hours of free labor for an organization made me feel as though I could be spending my time with something more fulfilling. Never once did I think about the opportunities waiting on the other side of the door.

It seemed very pointless. The amount of time it would’ve taken to figure out the CSER portal, sign up and log my hours seemed like a challenge I was not willing to take — especially after recently transferring to Liberty University. So, the required community service quickly took a permanent position on the back burner.

It wasn’t until my last semester of college that I sat down and began to scroll through all the opportunities available to me. I started to see the networking opportunities I was missing out on — ones that I desperately searched for throughout my time in college. This was an eye-opening and regret-filled moment that I will never forget. I started to question myself, thinking, “This was available to me the entire time?” How many opportunities to grow in my career and connect with others did I miss out on? What other interests could I have discovered if I had just stepped outside my comfort zone?

Although it was frustrating, gratitude quickly entered my heart for the amazing opportunities I could take full advantage of in my last months at Liberty.

As a digital media and journalism student, I was primarily looking for options that were specifically for my major. There were opportunities in sports broadcasting, church media, theater production and social media management — a dream for someone working to build a strong résumé.

I admit that I was unwilling to use my free time for others, until I learned I would be getting something in return. Then, I came across the opportunity to aid in hospice care at an elderly care center in Lynchburg.

The listing was looking for students to spend time with elderly patients living their last days in hospice. It only required one to two hours per week, or as many times as I was available to stop by to provide care, support and to find time to share the Gospel. That’s when it all hit me: It’s not about me. It never was about me.

I realized the act of caring for others is worth more than any amount of time I could be spending selfishly on myself. I remembered my 97-year-old grandmother back home in Pennsylvania and the immense blessing a program like this could have on her life. To be visited by someone, not for their own personal gain, but for her to be poured into by a young Christian in her last days would truly be a blessing.

I was reminded of 1 Peter 4:10-11, which tells us to use our gifts to serve others and glorify Christ.

If you’re a student who has CSER requirements to fill and have a hard time dedicating your time to helping others because you’d rather spend that time building your professional resume, this is your sign that you can do both.

Although CSER is not marketed to students as a networking opportunity, it is one of the best opportunities provided by Liberty to grow your network and connect with others. It is my hope that through the process of looking for community service, you will find an opportunity that softens your heart.

Editor’s Note: The CSER office encourages new undergraduate students to take the CSER 100 course which will help them learn how to navigate the portal and have a clearer understanding of the opportunities available. For any student with questions about CSER, please email cser@liberty.edu or call (434) 582-2325.

Riden is the campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.