Former Flame Taelon Peter makes his mark in the NBA

Former Liberty Men’s Basketball guard Taelon Peter is making a name for himself in the NBA since signing his two-year, two-way contract July 24, 2025, between the Indiana Pacers and their G League affiliate team, the Noblesville Boom.

In his most recent performance with the Pacers Feb. 11 against the Brooklyn Nets, Peter was an asset in capturing the 115-110 victory. He put up a career-high 14 points to give Indiana a much-needed boost while putting the spotlight on his name, according to nba.com

With injuries plaguing the Pacers, Peter was brought up, giving him a chance to shine at the professional level. His two most valuable plays came during the fourth quarter. With 10:22 left, he made a 3-pointer assisted by guard Kam Jones to close the gap with the Nets 92-91. As the game progressed, Peter put up another 3-pointer assisted by forward Kobe Brown to tie the score 97-97.

The Pacers took the lead with only 17 seconds left and closed the game 115-110. Peter finished as the game leader in 3-pointers, according to the NBA box score, going 4-for-10 from the 3-point line.

Before signing with the professional team, Peter played his senior season at Liberty University. He was drafted into the NBA as the 54th pick June 26, 2025. His time as a Flame was short but notable as he was named the CUSA’s Sixth Player of the Year.

Peter is the fourth former Flame to become an active NBA player alongside Seth Curry, Julius Nwosu and Peter Aluma.

Peter has found success while playing with the Boom. They played against the Long Island Nets Feb. 8 and won 110-94.

Accompanied by talented players who enhanced his skill, Peter sank two 3-pointers during the second quarter to help the Boom gain and grow the lead over the Nets. He paired it with five assists within the last two quarters en route to the victory.

Peter’s next game with the Boom is Feb. 19 against the Cleveland Charge.

