Protecting the lives of the unborn 

Every human being has a life planned for them. I believe it is formed to perfection; a life curated by a God who cares more about you than anyone on this planet could. As a Christian, my view on abortion is to protect the right to life for every baby — even from within the womb.

There are many instances in the Bible where God informs us that every life has a value, meaning and plan. The book of Psalms reminds us that the Lord formed our inward being. Jesus says in Luke 12 that our lives have value. Therefore, it is incredibly important for me as a Christian to stand up for the lives of others, which includes those who are not yet born.

On Feb. 6, 2026, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed an amendment that she said would protect the reproductive rights of women. According to Virginia.gov, this bill would allow the legal access to abortion in Virginia through the third trimester.

As a student at Liberty University, I and many others have the opportunity to advocate for the rights of the unborn. More than 1,000 students attended the March for Life in Washington, D.C., in January. In addition, students can plan to attend the Virginia March for Life in Richmond on April 22.

The Virginia General Assembly passed the amendment on Jan. 16, but its final approval will be up to the people to decide when it appears on the ballot in November.

Aaron Van Allen is the department chair and associate professor for the Helms School of Government. He provided details on what this recent amendment means.

“By fixating her signature on the legislation, Gov. Spanberger authorized the explicit language for the ballot question which, if approved by voters of the Commonwealth, will amend the Virginia Constitution. This now authorizes the question to appear before voters during the November 2026 midterm elections,” Van Allen said.

When a baby is conceived, a life that God handcrafted begins — thus there is a plan for the child to mature and live life as God intended. As students who value life and disagree with this new amendment, there is a call to do our part and vote to oppose the amendment.

“It is our responsibility to fight for all life,” Van Allen said. “We are required to speak up for the unborn and give them a voice, because they have no voice.”

Society today is unfortunately divided between the choice to either keep innocent lives or to murder them. I believe that each life is important and intentionally created by God, as supported by Psalm 139. However, many others believe that a baby is not a life until after birth.

We are fearfully and wonderfully made in God’s eyes which grants the right to life to every unborn baby. If you stop and think about how much detail went into your eye color, height, DNA and even your personality, you begin to realize how much the Lord put into our creation.

Another reminder of how the Lord created us with intention comes from Luke 12:7, which states, “Why, even the hairs of your head are all numbered. Fear not; you are of more value than many sparrows.”

Luke reminds us in this verse that we are all children of God, created with value and a love from our father above. You may have a lot of people in your life that think they know you more than anyone; however, we have a father that knows us more than any person we will ever encounter.

As Christians, we need to stand with the unborn — to fight for every innocent life so that they have the chance to live out the plan God has for them. Nov. 3, 2026, is election day in Virginia. As students standing for Christ, we have the important right to vote against this amendment.

Although the world is divided, the God of the universe is over it all. We must use our voices to speak up for every unborn child and to value the dignity of life for every person.

