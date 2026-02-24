For many students, grabbing a cup of coffee on their commute to school or work is the status quo. With coffee shops on nearly every corner, it has never been more convenient to order your favorite drink. But before you pay for your next caffeine fix, consider making it yourself, instead.

An article from Coffee Intelligence states that fewer visits to coffee shops in the U.S. indicate that people are paying more attention to how much they spend. Choosing to make your own morning cup of joe saves money, gives you more control of your beverage and creates a calmer start to your day.

Price is one of the strongest arguments for brewing coffee at home. According to the restaurant management system Toast, the average price for a regular hot coffee was $3.61 in December 2025. Buying one cup of coffee multiple times a week can add up to hundreds of dollars each year. Investing in a bag of coffee grounds and a carton of creamer at home can make several servings for a fraction of that price.

Even investing in a quality coffee maker can pay off in the long run. While the upfront expense may seem high for a coffee machine, it often equals the cost of a few weeks of coffee shop purchases. According to Amazon.com, single-serve Keurig coffee makers are about $90, which is less than a month’s worth of coffee purchases based on the average price of $3.61. Over time, the savings become a no-brainer.

Homemade coffee can also become the healthier choice. Many coffee shops, such as Starbucks and 7 Brew, offer limited organic or sugar-free alternatives; when they do, it is often for a higher cost.

One clear advantage of making your coffee at home is the option to control every aspect of the drink. Rather than relying on someone else to create your perfect order, you adjust the flavor from your own home.

An article from Philly Fair Trade Roasters argues that fresh coffee grounds offer a higher-quality taste compared to store-bought grounds, which are often not as fresh. At home, you have freedom to choose the brand of beans, the strength and the amount of cream or sugar to add.

Coffee shops offer a variety of menu options, but customizing your order often costs extra money. Adding flavors, milk substitutions or extra espresso shots can quickly raise the price of a drink. At home, those same changes can be made with ingredients you have already purchased, getting more bang for your buck.

Making coffee at home also helps slow down your mornings, giving the opportunity to spend a few more moments basking in the bliss of peace and quiet before stepping out for the day. Stopping at a coffee shop can include waiting in long lines and dealing with traffic on the way to work or school, creating a recipe for a stressful morning.

There is also a level of comfort that comes with drinking coffee at home. Sitting at a kitchen table or on a couch provides a quieter and more peaceful setting than a busy cafe filled with noisy chatter.

To conclude, coffee shops may serve as an important place for many people; however, those benefits do not outweigh the daily advantages of making coffee at home.

Kloster is an opinion reporter for the Liberty Champion.