Josiah Queen leads campus in worship

Two years after his initial performance at After Party in 2024, Christian musician Josiah Queen’s return to Liberty University’s campus was met with a sold-out Vines Center crowd. On the evening of Feb. 20, Queen took the stage for what would be the highest ticketed concert in the school’s history.

Before jetting off on his international tour later this year, Queen made a point to return to Liberty — this time taking the stage sporting a custom red Liberty hockey jersey.

For many students and College for a Weekend (CFAW) guests, this concert was one of the most anticipated Student Activities events of the year. For freshman Kassy Morrell, seeing Queen live has been years in the making.

“I discovered Josiah Queen back in like 2022 on TikTok when he came out with ‘Grave Clothes,’ and that’s still my favorite song to this day,” Morrell said.

The set’s high-energy moments included renditions of well-known tracks from his discography like his recent 2025 hit “Dusty Bibles.” The performance also had its fair share of heartwarming moments of audience interaction during songs like “Can’t Steal My Joy” when Queen brought a fan onstage to accompany him.

Amid the energetic moments, the show also had a more intimate time of traditional worship and reflection. Queen not only led the 7,300-person crowd in worship, but his wife, Trinity Joy, also took the stage to share a brief spiritual message.

Fans were able to connect with their faith through Queen’s musical works, but they also heard other Christian artists throughout the night. Hopeful., an indie-alternative rock band hailing from Southern California opened up the show. Fans also got a surprise appearance from John Michael Howell when he joined Queen onstage to perform their duet version of “demons,” Queen’s most recent single that released Feb. 20.

For many young Christians, these faith-based artists not only form more their playlists, but their view on the future of Christian music as well.

“I think a lot of artists like (Josiah), Forrest Frank, Hulvey, and so many other newer guys are bringing a revival through Christian music to my generation and the other generations,” CFAW guest Jackson Baird said.

Queen’s concert showed that Christian music that worships the Lord can be upbeat while spreading powerful messages of hope that point others to the gospel message.

“Because there are so many artists out in the world these days, that can really influence our music choices,” freshman Naomi Sample said. “To have music that is young and that we can enjoy and listen to is really beneficial for our growth as Christians but our growth in the music industry as well.”

Director of Student Activities Cort Comfort sees great value in the artists that they bring to campus to perform. Considering how large-scale the event was, he said it was a great way to edify the student body and create memories that they will remember long after college.

“That is the kind of community that I think is formed under a concert,” Comfort said. “It’s not only people putting their walls down, but it’s people agreeing to be in a place amidst all the distractions.”

He also believes that not only is Queen a great representation of Liberty’s culture for CFAW guests to experience firsthand, but it’s also an opportunity for current students to exercise their faith through live entertainment.

“The fact that more than 7,000 people will be listening to Josiah Queen in one night, that is a universal experience amongst all Liberty students who were here in 2026,” Comfort said. “As a Liberty University student, that is a memory they will never forget. That is a thing that will bind them.”

The next concert on April 10 will feature the band CAIN. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.liberty.edu/concerts.

Hagen is the feature editor for the Liberty Champion.