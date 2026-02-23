After the breakout success of the 1999 song “I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe lead singer Bart Millard, is living what many would call a dream as sold-out arenas, a loyal fan base and a thriving music career define his public life.

However, “I Can Only Imagine 2,” the second movie released about his life, sheds light on the truth that success on stage does not erase struggles at home. Beneath the applause and bright lights, Bart, played by J. Michael Finley, is still a father trying to protect his family, and himself, from the weight of his past.

The opening scene is a strong and empowering recap of the band’s journey. For viewers who grew up listening to MercyMe’s songs, the introduction feels nostalgic and motivating. It reminds audiences why the original story mattered and reconnects them to the music that shaped many church experiences.

The tone at the beginning feels triumphant — Bart has “made it.” His testimony has turned into a platform.

However, the mood shifts dramatically when his young son, Sam, played by Sammy Dell, suffers a sudden seizure and becomes unresponsive. As Sam lies unconscious in the hospital, the film slows down and allows the fear to settle in. When he finally wakes up the next day, with both of his parents sitting beside him, the relief is poignant and sincere. This moment marks a turning point in the story.

Sam’s diagnosis with diabetes becomes a central part of the narrative. In one meaningful scene, Bart shows Sam how to test his blood sugar. What should be a simple act of fatherly guidance becomes much deeper. As Bart teaches his son, he begins having flashbacks of his own childhood and his difficult relationship with his father, which shows that even when someone finds faith and forgiveness, past wounds can still influence present relationships.

Bart fears repeating the mistakes of his own father. Before leaving for another tour with MercyMe, he and his wife, Shannon, played by Sophie Skelton, discuss whether Sam should come along.

“I’m worried I might break him,” Bart said.

“Or he might just fix you,” Shannon said.

Her words shift the focus from fear to possibility. Instead of assuming that pain will pass from one generation to the next, this line suggests that healing can also be passed down.

Father-son relationships are the emotional center of “I Can Only Imagine 2.” The movie explores what it means to mend broken connections and choose a different path. Bart’s struggle is not just about being present for his son; it is about learning how to parent without letting his past control him. As the film shows, redemption is not only about forgiving others but also about changing how we live moving forward.

Music plays an important role in telling the story. The backstory behind the hymn “It Is Well with My Soul” is explained, connecting the message of peace in suffering to Bart’s own journey, which inspired the MercyMe song “Even If.”

Overall, “I Can Only Imagine 2” is more than a sequel about musical success. It is a story about family, healing and breaking generational cycles. While the first film focused on forgiveness between Bart and his father, this installment focuses on Bart as a father himself. It asks an important question: Can someone who experienced trauma choose a different future for their own child?

Through honest conversations, emotional moments and meaningful music, the film shows that redemption is possible. Success does not remove struggles, but faith and intentional love can transform them. For students watching, the message is relatable: our past may shape us, but it does not have to define us. In the end, “I Can Only Imagine 2” reminds viewers that healing often begins at home, and sometimes, the very relationships we fear damaging become the ones that restore us.

