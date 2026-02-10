From Capitol Hill to Washington’s cultural institutions, federal leaders are making decisions that could affect residents’ finances and access to the arts. This week, the House blocked a Washington, D.C., tax reform law, while the Kennedy Center became the center of a national debate over renovations and programming.

House of Representatives Blocks D.C. Tax Reform

The U.S. House of Representatives voted this week to block a Washington tax reform law, asserting congressional authority over local legislation in the nation’s capital.

The House approved H.J.Res.142, introduced by Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, which would prevent the Council of the District of Columbia from implementing legislation that decouples the city’s tax code from provisions in the Working Families Tax Cuts Act, according to the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform.

Supporters of the resolution say the Washington law would limit residents’ access to federal tax relief, including expanded standard deductions and exemptions on tips and overtime pay.

“The D.C. Council’s actions are nothing more than a disingenuous cash-grab at the expense of American taxpayers and businesses,” Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said.

Gill also noted that the D.C. Council’s actions would prevent residents from fully benefiting from the federal tax reforms.

“Thanks to President Trump, the Working Families Tax Cut stopped the largest tax hike since World War II, providing Americans with historic tax relief,” Gill said.

Washington leaders argue that overturning their tax law could delay tax filings, force revision to tax forms and guidance and disrupt the city’s budgeting process.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., raised her concerns about the move, according to Washington’s Top News.

“Congress has never overturned a revenue-raising law for D.C.,” Norton said in a Feb. 3 press release. “Doing so now would be a reckless escalation with real and lasting consequences.”

The resolution now heads to the Senate, where Congress has until Feb. 23 to block the D.C. Council’s law from taking effect.

Kennedy Center Faces Cultural Controversy

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has become the focal point of debate after President Donald Trump announced plans to close the landmark venue for up to two years for major renovations.

Trump said the Kennedy Center needs significant work to address deferred maintenance and outdated infrastructure and that it will be restored to a higher standard once the project is complete, according to NBC Washington.

“I’m not ripping it down,” Trump said. “I’ll be using the steel. So, we’re using the structure.”

The announcement sparked immediate reactions from lawmakers and arts advocates. Some criticized the handling of the renovation and questioned whether the planned closure reflects broader concerns about political influence and transparency.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee (EPW), said the move raised questions about governance and motivation.

“As President Trump continues his demolition tour of Washington, he’s now setting his sights on one of America’s great cultural institutions,” Whitehouse said, according to a statement on Opera Wire.

Performers and arts organizations have also reacted. The Washington National Opera, which has been based at the Kennedy Center for decades, announced it would leave the venue and operate independently, according to AP News.

Critics argue that the closure and leadership changes have contributed to an uncertain artistic environment, leading some artists to withdraw from scheduled performances, prompting debate about how federal funding and oversight intersects with cultural institutions, according to PBS News.

Clardy is the off-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.