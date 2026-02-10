Liberty Men’s D1 Hockey secures comeback sweep over Adrian

The Liberty University Men’s Division I Hockey team split its two-game weekend series against Adrian College at the LaHaye Ice Center Jan. 30, falling 5-4 before securing a dominant 5-0 victory Jan. 31.

After narrowly missing out on a win in overtime during the opening game, the Flames responded with one of their strongest performances of the season and snapped a six-game losing streak in the series finale.

Liberty’s momentum built early on following the opening puck drop. Just 2:51 into the first period, freshman forward Tanner Hunt was sent to the penalty box for interference, but the Flames defense held strong. Junior goalie Konrad Kausch made several key saves and deflected many shots to hold the game scoreless during the penalty kill.

Midway through the period, Liberty broke through offensively and rushed Adrian’s goal. Following a scramble around the net, sophomore forwards Tucker Shields and Liam Cox-Smith worked the puck back to sophomore defenseman Joe Feamster at the blue line. Feamster fired a slap shot between the pipes to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Liberty continued to build momentum when Hunt redeemed his earlier penalty by scoring his first career goal as a Flame. Senior forward Michael DeBrito and sophomore defenseman Michael Adamek assisted him on the play.

Hunt and his twin brother, Bronson, made their debut for the Flames during a mission trip to Finland in January.

“He scored one overseas, so it was nice to see him score one here,” Head Coach Kirk Handy said.

The Flames carried a 2-0 lead into the second period. Despite extra aggression from the Bulldogs, Liberty extended its lead when senior forward Aidan Carney capitalized on a three-man crash at Adrian’s net, finishing a play set up by senior forward Ryan Finch and junior forward Luke Munroe 6:26 into the period.

The Flames successfully killed another penalty later in the period after Feamster took a turn in the sin bin for roughing.

The intensity was high as each team swapped the puck and exchanged a few skirmishes within Adrian’s power play. Later on, Adrian’s junior forward Eli Reimer was penalized for roughing with 8 minutes left to play in the period. Although Liberty was on the power play for the first time in the game, the Bulldogs were able to smash it, keeping the score at 3-0 entering the third period.

The energy ramped up even more as both teams exchanged harder checks and played more aggressively in the final 20 minutes.

Adrian senior defenseman Ryan Brow received a 5-minute major penalty for boarding along with a game misconduct. He left the ice as junior forward Caleb Minns served his penalty.

The Flames were unable to capitalize on the power play but continued to keep steady pressure in the offensive zone.

At 7:43 into the period, Adamek and Adrian senior forward Dylan Gajewski were sent to the penalty box for roughing following a scrum near the boards. The pressure continued as Adrian hounded Liberty’s net.

Moments later, the game came to a halt when freshman defenseman Shane Burns collided with Adrian junior forward Hunter Allen. As the two were fighting for the puck along the boards, Burns ran into the back of Allen, sending him headfirst into the glass before collapsing on the ice. The arena stood silent as the medical team rushed over to assist him.

After a brief stoppage, Allen was escorted off the ice and transported to Lynchburg General Hospital.

“You know, I think when the hockey game stops, real life kicks in,” Handy said. “No one wants to see that.”

Burns was awarded penalties for a check-from-behind and a game misconduct. Freshman forward Seth Wall served the 5-minute penalty as Burns left the ice.

Following the incident, Liberty finished the game strong. With Adrian pulling its goalie in an effort to get a tally on the board, Adamek got an opening and fired a long shot from Liberty’s defensive zone into the empty net, extending the lead to 4-0. Munroe and junior defenseman Nick Pomerleau assisted him in the play.

Sophomore forward Kal Essenmacher nabbed the final goal with 1:01 remaining, weaving through Adrian traffic before knocking the puck in the back of the net. Feamster and junior forward Mac Ratzlaff earned assists as Liberty secured the 5-0 shutout.

“It definitely feels good to win,” Finch said. “I mean we’re a good team, so it’s nice to get back into the win column and show what we’re capable of.”

Handy echoed that sentiment, praising his team’s response after the first game.

“That’s the best game we’ve played all year,” Handy said. “It takes a lot to keep grinding when you aren’t winning. It’s tough mentally and it’s nice to get that win and to see some of the work we put in, the results of it for sure.”

The Flames return to the LaHaye Ice Center for a third consecutive home series when they face Maryville University Feb. 6-7. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and 4 p.m. EST, with both games streaming live on ESPN+.

