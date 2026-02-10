Hi all, and welcome to the first print-edition of my column! Some of you may have seen my name floating around the sports section for the last year and a half. I started as a volunteer writer, then became the assistant sports editor and now I’m the head editor of the section.

I hope that as you read this column I can provide you with a different perspective on how many people currently view sports. But of course, as a college-aged girl, you might have to take it with a grain of salt.

We will laugh and maybe even cry, but above all, hopefully make some good memories. Now, I may not know Josh Allen’s uncle’s grandma’s gardener’s cat’s name, but rest assured, your girl knows ball.

If you know me, you know that hockey is one of my all-time favorite sports. And if you did not know, you are about to learn very quickly. With the Olympics officially underway, what better thing to have my first column be about than Olympic hockey?

O Canada

As an American, it is assumed I would be pulling for Team USA to take the gold medal here. Surprisingly, I’m not. The Canadian team this year is absolutely stacked with talent, including Sidney Crosby from the Pittsburgh Penguins and Macklin Celebrini, a youngster on the San Jose Sharks.

Of course, the rivalry between the USA and Canada is amazing to watch, but I’m secretly pulling for our brothers from the North, and they are definitely going to put up a good fight.

Another stand out addition to Team Canada is Seth Jarvis from the Carolina Hurricanes. Although he wasn’t on the original roster. Jarvis is replacing Tampa Bay Lightning’s Brayden Point after he left with an injury.

Jarvis was the leader for the Hurricanes this season with 25 goals. I’m thrilled to see him in Milan, and I’m glad he finally picked up the phone call from Team Canada’s general manager, Doug Armstrong that disturbed his slumber.

“Great reason to interrupt my nap,” Jarvis said according to NHL.com. “I take those pretty seriously, but for that reason I’m more than happy to wake up. He just broke the news to me. I probably sounded a little groggy, not sure what was going on just yet, but as soon as I heard those words, just so much excitement.”

Schlösser is the sports editor for the Liberty Champion.