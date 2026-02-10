Conference collaboration resets focus

Liberty University’s 10th annual Every Square Inch Conference, co-sponsored by the Center for Apologetics and Cultural Engagement (ACE) and Student Activities, was held Feb. 5-6 to help equip students to apply Christ in every area of life.

The opening ceremony began in the Vines Center at 7 p.m. The two-day conference included plenary and breakout sessions, Q&A panels and concluded with a concert headlined by Gable Price.

Featured speaker Joshua Chatraw, an associate professor of divinity at Beeson Divinity School, delivered talks on themes from Acts, emphasizing grace and witnessing the work of Christ in today’s climate.

Hundreds of students attended Chatraw’s speech on the impact of cultural changes in Christianity. In a time of cultural upheaval, the conference aimed to affirm Christ’s sovereignty over “every square inch” of life, as inspired by theologian Abraham Kuyper.

“I think that it is an incredibly relevant topic in today’s day and age,” Valentina Becerra, marketing coordinator at Student Activities said. “We talk a lot in our Christian environment about grace. We talk a lot about being witnesses to Christ.”

Becerra emphasized how important it is for today’s Christians to focus on portraying grace and Christ, rather than just talking about it.

The opening ceremony on Feb. 5 started with worship by the Liberty Worship Collective, followed by Chatraw.

Chatraw compared rallying the base to putting up campaign signs, clarifying that Christians choose to gather the already-convinced rather than convincing the unconvinced.

“Self-care has replaced soul care,” Chatraw said, later adding that Christians have gone from “born to be saved to born to be pleased.”

He also spoke on modern-day “DIY spirituality” when talking about the modern-day culture’s focus on “you do you” or making your own truth rather than living out God’s truth.

Following Chatraw’s teaching, the night concluded with a moderated Q&A panel featuring Chatraw alongside Kevin Richard, Mark Allen and Jack Carson, who all serve at ACE.

The first session opened Friday at 9:20 a.m. with Allen leading discussions about the Psalms.

The second session opened at noon following Convocation and focused on distraction. Carson spoke about how Christians today are surrounded by distractions that are used to create doubt and fear.

The final breakout session opened at 1:05 p.m. and focused on transforming culture by bringing it back to Christ.

At the conclusion of the conference, Student Activities hosted a free Gable Price concert featuring Joseph’s Coat in the LaHaye Event Space Friday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m.

Gable Price frequently visits Liberty’s campus. Director of Student Activities Cort Comfort said the band draws a crowd not only for their music but also for the energy they bring to the stage.

“They’re so rock and roll, like unashamed rock and roll,” Comfort said. “They’re just incredibly God-fearing men but also unstoppable musicians.”

The Liberty student band and show opener, Joseph’s Coat, kicked off the event singing “Glorious Day” by Passion. The band made their campus-wide debut last semester at Christmas Coffeehouse.

Gable Price opened the main event with songs “Mountains and Mundane” and “Heaven Closes Doors” from the band’s album “Jungle in the City.”

Price then announced that he would be letting the crowd choose the setlist. Students had the opportunity to write down their favorite songs by the band on a piece of paper and throw it onto the stage.

“I want to play what you guys want to hear,” Price said. “So, here’s what we’re going to do: the rest of the night, you guys are going to pick the songs.”

Throughout the night, Price played an acoustic setlist of the songs the crowd wanted to hear. Playing the guitar gave the crowd a chance to hear the songs in a new way.

“It’s him and a guitar,” Comfort said. “And you’re going to realize as a student that’s actually, in many ways, far more powerful.”

In addition to listening to the performers, students had the opportunity to buy Gable Price merchandise and enjoy a free dirty soda provided by Student Activities.

According to Comfort, Student Activities will host more concerts and events this semester, including movie nights, bingo nights and open-mic nights.

Sophomore Kylie Hill said she enjoys going to concerts hosted by Student Activities with her friends.

“We usually go to every single one,” Hill said. “We’re huge Gable Price fans, and Student Activities is great.”

The headliner of the next Student Activities concert is Josiah Queen. He will be performing Friday, Feb. 20, at 8 p.m. in the Vines Center.

For more events and to purchase tickets, visit liberty.edu/student-activities.

Kelly and Giroux are campus news reporters for the Liberty Champion.