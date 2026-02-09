Women’s D1 Hockey Sweeps Niagara with two shut outs 

The Liberty University Women’s Division I Hockey team defeated Niagara University 4-0 on Thursday, Jan. 29. With four games remaining in the regular season, the Lady Flames remain undefeated at home and ranked No. 1 in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).

The Lady Flames came out in the first period with an aggressive offense, maintaining control of the puck. Seven minutes into the first period, junior forward Tristan Craig scored a power-play goal, assisted by graduate student forward and captain Brielle Fussy and graduate student defenseman Sammy Peebles. This goal marked Craig’s 10th of the season.

Halfway through the first period, the Lady Flames extended their lead when junior defenseman Sophia Adamek scored on the second power play of the night. Graduate student forward Zosia Adamek and graduate student defenseman Allison Shaw earned assists on the goal.

The Lady Flames ended the first period 2-0.

“Those power play goals early were really important,” Head Coach Chris Lowes said. “Because five on five, it was a pretty even game.”

The second period saw no change in score, but the Lady Flames offense continued to put the Lady Purple Eagles to work. Senior goalie Alexandra Keith defended the net against her opponents.

Liberty began the final period with a short-handed, unassisted goal from Shaw, who found her initial shot off Niagara’s goalie Mackenzie Addley and snuck the puck into the net.

“I really liked Shaw’s goal,” Lowes said. “It’s just a hard work effort. She looked really determined tonight, looked like she was playing with a bit more fire.”

With two minutes remaining in the game, the Lady Flames solidified their lead with a goal by sophomore forward Presley Ellis, who was assisted by senior defenseman Emerson Oakes and Craig.

Between the pipes, Keith played a solid game, preventing Niagara from scoring any goals.

“(Niagara) had some chances, and we had some letdowns in the D-zone but (Keith) played really solid,” Lowes said.

Lowes also highlighted Fussy, who was awarded player of the game, postgame.

“They gave it to Brielle, our captain,” Lowes said. “A lot of it was for her effort and hard work.”

The Lady Flames extended this momentum into Friday’s competition with a 6-0 sweep. Fussy, graduate student forward Isobel Pettem-Shand, Zosia Adamek, Sophia Adamek, junior forward Ellie Sarauer and sophomore defenseman Isabelle Pelletier all scored.

In the second game against the Lady Purple Eagles, sophomore goalie Brooklyn Adams aided the win with 21 saves in the net, according to Liberty Club Sports.

“We’re continuing to play our game,” Lowes said. “We’re the No. 1 seed. We have some big goals come playoff time, so it’s just us continuing to hone our craft and get dialed.”

The Lady Flames have two more regular season series. They hit the road to face off against Maryville University Feb. 6-7 in St. Louis. Then, on Feb. 13 and 14, Liberty will face the Lady Bulldogs of Adrian College for the final home games in the LaHaye Ice Center.

Postseason play begins on Feb. 19 in Fremont, Nebraska with the Women’s Midwest Collegiate Hockey Conference Tournament, followed by the ACHA National Tournament in St. Louis, beginning on March 18.

Wachowiak is a sports writer for the Liberty Champion.