Local Churches host Bible studies

As Liberty University continues to emphasize spiritual growth alongside academic life, many students choose to supplement campus worship by attending local churches and off-campus Bible studies in the Lynchburg area. For students seeking consistent teaching, age-specific discipleship and opportunities to connect with peers beyond campus, several churches offer structured college and young adult ministries throughout the week.

These ministries vary in size, format and denominational background, but most aim to provide biblical teaching, fellowship and service opportunities tailored to college students and young professionals. Below are several off-campus Bible studies and ministries available to Liberty students in Lynchburg and surrounding communities.

Thomas Road Young Adults

Thomas Road Baptist Church is located on Liberty University’s campus near Marie F. Green Hall, making it one of the most accessible options for students without transportation. The church holds its regular worship services on Sundays at 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Thomas Road Young Adults offers multiple group environments designed for individuals in their 20s and 30s, including college students, young professionals, couples and families. Their ministry is organized into life groups that focus on community building and Bible studies, with groups currently walking through the Book of Ecclesiastes.

The structure allows participants to connect with others in similar life stages while remaining connected to the larger church body.

More information on Thomas Road Young Adults and home groups is available at trbc.org/engage/youngadults/.

Tree of Life Young Adults

Tree of Life Ministries is located approximately nine minutes from campus and offers multiple weekly worship services, including Sundays at 8 a.m., 9:15 a.m., 11 a.m. and Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Tree of Life Young Adults serves college students and young professionals ages 18-29. The group gathers Sunday at 9:30 a.m. in the Tree of Life building. A separate young adult service meets on Thursdays at 7 p.m. at the Cornerstone campus.

The ministry is led by Young Adults Pastor Peter Green, a Liberty alumnus.

“Tree of Life Young Adults is a diverse community of both college students and young professionals who want to grow in their relationship with God,” Green said.

The ministry emphasizes consistent teaching and connection across multiple weekly opportunities.

More information is available on the Tree of Life Ministries website at www.tolm.net/ministries/young-adults/.

Hyland Heights Baptist Church

Hyland Heights Baptist Church is located about nine minutes from Liberty’s campus. The church holds Sunday worship services at 11 a.m. and life groups at 9:30 a.m.

The Young Adult Life Group at Hyland Heights is designed specifically for individuals ages 18-24 and with a focus on teaching and relational community. In addition to life groups, the church offers discipleship groups centered on accountability and spiritual growth. These groups are separated by gender and meet throughout the week.

Men’s Bible studies meet Wednesdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m. Women’s discipleship groups meet Tuesdays from 10 –11:30 a.m., Wednesdays from 6:30 – 8 p.m. and Thursdays from 1:30 – 3 p.m. and 5:30 – 6:45 p.m.

More information is available on the Hyland Heights website at hylandheights.churchcenter.com/groups.

Timberlake Baptist Church

Timberlake Baptist Church is located approximately 10 minutes from Liberty’s campus and hosts Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. and 10:40 a.m.

Its college and career ministry, Boundless, meets Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 10:40 a.m. The ministry is designed to disciple college students and young adults while aligning with the broader mission of the church.

Led by Clay Mackie, Boundless is rooted in faithfulness to Christ. Mackie shared how he desires to show what a healthy yet imperfect church looks like so that students are equipped to find one when they leave Lynchburg.

“Our great burden while they’re at Liberty is that they find a healthy church, commit to it, learn to sacrificially love it, and experience all that Christ would intend for them in it,” Mackie said.

Boundless focuses on biblical teaching and spiritual maturity within a college-aged context.

More information can be found on Timberlake Baptist’s website at www.timberlakebaptist.org/boundless.

Calvary Chapel Lynchburg

Calvary Chapel Lynchburg is located approximately 10 minutes from Liberty’s campus. The church hosts regular worship services on Sundays at 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, along with a Saturday service at 5 p.m.

Its college-aged ministry meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. and is geared toward individuals ages 18-23. The gathering includes fellowship, worship and Bible teaching designed to help students grow in their understanding of Scripture while learning how to serve within the local church.

Additional details about Calvary Chapel’s college ministry can be found at cclburg.com/ministrieslist/college/.

West Lynchburg Baptist Church

West Lynchburg Baptist Church is located about 11 minutes from campus and offers a shuttle bus system for Liberty students. Shuttle pickups occur Sundays at Commons 1 and 2 at 8:50 a.m. and Commons 3 at 8:55 a.m. Students can sign up for transportation on the West Lynchburg Baptist website.

Sunday programming includes Connections Cafe at 9 a.m., worship at 9:30 a.m., a second cafe time at 10:40 a.m. and Bible study at 10:50 a.m. The church’s college ministry focuses on helping students engage in both worship and small-group study.

More information can be found on the West Lynchburg Baptist Church website at wlbc.life/college-ministry/.

Heritage Baptist Church Lynchburg

Heritage Baptist Church is located about 12 minutes from campus and offers Sunday worship services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Its young adult ministry, Mathētai Discipleship Community, meets Sundays at 9 a.m. and is open to individuals ages 18-25. The group is currently studying the Gospel of Luke and is structured to support discipleship and biblical learning.

Additional information is available on the Heritage Baptist website at hbclynchburg.com/young-adults/.

Forest Baptist Church

Forest Baptist Church is located roughly 16 minutes from Liberty’s campus. The church holds Sunday worship services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The Forest Baptist college ministry meets Sundays at 9:45 a.m. for college Sunday school and Sundays at 6 p.m. for a weekly social gathering among young adults. The ministry provides both teaching-focused and fellowship-oriented environments throughout the week.

More information can be found on the Forest Baptist website at www.forestbaptistchurch.org/ministries/college.

With an array of options located both on and off Liberty’s campus, local churches throughout the Lynchburg area provide a variety of Bible studies and ministries designed specifically for college students and young adults. These ministries offer structured teaching, community and discipleship opportunities throughout the week, allowing students to remain engaged in a local church while pursuing their academic commitments.

