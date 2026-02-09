The Liberty University Men’s Basketball team won a nail-biter against Missouri State 79-76, bringing them to 20-3 overall and 12-0 in conference play. This start marks the best in all of the Conference USA since the 2012-13 season.

Both teams wasted no time after tipoff, scoring multiple baskets early in the opening frame. After senior forward Zach Cleveland assisted sophomore guard Brett Decker Jr. in the first possession, the Flames took the early lead, but Missouri State quickly responded with a score of its own. Cleveland launched another offensive attack, resulting in points for Liberty from the line.

Driven by back-to-back 3-pointers and transition scores, Missouri State embarked on an 8-0 run. Senior guard Colin Porter found redshirt senior guard JJ Harper for a layup, and the Flames responded with intensity after graduate student guard Kaden Metheny’s 3-pointer ended the skid.

After the Bears tied the score at 22, they responded inside to take the lead again. The Flames went on a 6-0 run when Decker Jr. was found by Harper. Cleveland found redshirt senior forward Josh Smith for some buckets that put Liberty up late in the half.

Decker Jr. was fouled on a 3-pointer and hit his free throws to extend the lead, but Missouri State kept within striking distance by making some 3-pointers. Cleveland finished in traffic and scored a floater at the buzzer to close out the half, keeping the Flames ahead, 42-38.

“Brett’s having a great year – he’s a weapon out there,” Head Coach Ritchie McKay said. “Not only can he shoot, but he can get it to the basket, he can finish, he’s a great 3-point shooter and he’s a much-improved defender.”

Despite the Bears’ rapid 4-0 run to start the second half, Liberty returned from halftime with a sense of urgency. The Flames soon found their flow as Decker Jr.’s 3-pointer stopped the early momentum from swinging back to Missouri State. Smith added points from the line and Metheny followed up with a triple of his own.

Porter made a three after a screen and pass from Cleveland, his second of the half.

“Just being able to find ways to impact the game to the best of my abilities. Doing the small things is what I try to do each night,” Porter said.

With 11:08 left, Liberty had a comfortable 66-44 lead.

Missouri State did not back down, however. Liberty went cold from the floor for almost five minutes as the Bears responded with baskets and free throws following a timeout. With five minutes remaining, Missouri State made several shots to narrow the deficit to 71-61. Redshirt freshman forward Ryan Jones Jr. ended the drought for the Flames with a 3-pointer.

“It’s part of basketball. When we don’t score, turn it over, and they score, the lead closes. That’s what was happening …” McKay said.

Missouri State went on a 13-3 run and made a late 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one possession in the last two minutes. Decker Jr. responded from the line, but Missouri State kept up the offense and narrowed the deficit to two points in the closing seconds.

“They had really good players and it was fun to play against good players and good forwards … They’re good passers too so I think we did a pretty good job of not letting them facilitate too much … not letting them do both, facilitate and score is a key part,” Cleveland said.

During the final moments of the game, Porter made two free throws after a critical steal with seven seconds left. Porter went to the line again but went one for two as the Bears made one of their last three shots.

Cleveland led the Flames with his first career triple-double, while Decker Jr. put up 20 points to be Liberty’s leading scorer, and Porter put up 10 points and dished out 6 assists.

“It’s a cool milestone for sure. Everyone was hitting some tough layups … and I won’t take too much credit …, ” Cleveland said.

The Flames now look ahead, seeking to add another conference win as they travel to Las Cruces, New Mexico, to face off against New Mexico State Feb. 11. Tipoff is at 9 p.m. EST and the game will air live on ESPN+.

