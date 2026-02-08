College is one of the most formative seasons of life. Between classes, work, relationships and figuring out who you are, it’s easy to treat church attendance as something extra or something you’ll get to later. In the midst of packed schedules and constant pressure, attending church can feel optional or even expendable.

For Christian college students, consistently attending church is far more than a tradition. It provides a rhythm and focus that helps students navigate challenges while deepening their relationship with God.

Church attendance offers opportunities for spiritual growth that cannot be replicated in classrooms or online services. Hebrews 10:24-25 encourages believers not to neglect meeting together but to encourage one another toward love and good deeds. Worship services, prayer and teaching Scripture help students practice faith in ways that are lived out, not just studied.

Being present at church allows students to participate in worship, reflect on Scripture and engage in corporate prayer. These practices nurture spiritual resilience, reminding students that their identity and value are rooted in Christ, not grades or social status.

In addition to spiritual formation, attending church can offer emotional and mental support. College life can be stressful, and many students struggle with anxiety or feelings of isolation. Galatians 6:2 instructs believers to “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ,” and churches provide spaces to experience that care.

Faith communities also offer guidance for navigating difficult seasons. According to the American Psychiatric Association Foundation, many people who are part of a faith community say religion supports their mental health, and they would seek help from a faith leader or pastor when needed.

Church can be a stabilizing place to return to amid uncertainty. A study published on PubMed Central found connections between church involvement and low levels of depressive symptoms in college students. Attending a church and getting involved in a church community can help students ease the stress of college life and improve their overall mental health.

While church attendance is not a replacement for professional counseling or psychiatric care, it complements other aspects of student life by reinforcing hope, encouragement and perspective. Faith-based guidance provides a lens for understanding struggles and making decisions aligned with Christian values.

For Liberty University students, church attendance also connects to the university’s mission to develop Christ-centered leaders. While Convocation and campus ministries are valuable, the local church allows students to live out faith beyond the classroom through worship, teaching and service.

Ultimately, attending church as a college student is about spiritual formation, not simply participation in an activity. It encourages practices and habits that strengthen faith, provide perspective and cultivate reliance on God.

College life will eventually come to an end, but the spiritual disciplines developed during this season last a lifetime. Choosing to attend church regularly is an investment in a faith that endures, guiding students long after graduation.

Clardy is the off-campus news editor for the Liberty Champion.