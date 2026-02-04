Men’s D1 Hockey swept by Niagara in weekend series

Liberty University’s men’s Division I hockey team was swept by Niagara University 3-1 and 5-3 in a weekend series on Jan. 23 and 24.

The puck dropped on familiar ice to open the spring semester as the Flames made an early break for the goal. Niagara’s defense prevented a shot attempt and made a charge towards senior goalie Nicholas Bernstein, who thwarted their attempt at the net with a well-timed save.

Both teams traded possession without scoring for a majority of the opening period. Despite many penalties and a few skirmishes, the score remained locked at zero. With 5:23 left to play, Niagara defenseman Cullen McCormick notched the first goal of the game with an assist from forward Adam Sojka.

Senior forward Ryan Finch nearly tied the game on a breakaway, but his momentum was halted when he was slashed on the play. Niagara led the Flames 1-0 to close out the first period. The second period began in Niagara’s favor as the Purple Eagles killed Liberty’s power play. That did not stop the Flames as junior forward Luke Munroe fed Finch a pass within Niagara traffic. Finch weaved between defenders to pop the puck in the back of the net, tying the score 1-1.

“That was an awesome goal to get, especially the first one coming back from (winter) break, but one goal is not good enough,” Finch told Liberty Club Sports. “We’ve got to get some more to win games.”

More penalties on both sides provided each team with multiple scoring opportunities, but the Purple Eagles were the only ones to capitalize on a power play. While freshman defenseman Shane Burns sat in the sin bin for interference, a three-man crash allowed for Niagara forward Adien Kalin to score the second goal of the game before the period ended.

The third period was all Niagara as defenseman Seth Coulter launched the puck from the blue line, then it ricocheted off Bernstein’s pad into the net. The Purple Eagles took the first victory of the weekend 3-1.

In a galaxy not so far away, game two commenced for a Star Wars-themed battle. Keeping with the theme, the Flames debuted special red and black jerseys.

Each team was eager to win the Battle of Hoth as tensions remained tight from the previous game. Multiple scoring opportunities came from each side of the force, but every attempt fell through as the goalies kept their nets clean.

Sophomore forward Liam Cox-Smith found himself in a one-on-one against Niagara’s goalie after escaping a group of defenders. His slap shot failed as he launched the puck over the net.

On the other hand, Niagara found its opening goal after Finch was sent to the penalty box for hooking. Later, Finch was sent to the penalty box again for slashing, but the Flames tapped into their inner rebel alliance and kept the puck out of their net. The period ended 1-0.

After an epic lightsaber duel during the intermission between fans, the Flames turned on their hyperdrive and skated back onto the ice at lightspeed.

Niagara lost a player to the penalty box early in the second period, giving Liberty the advantage to bring balance back to the force.

The Purple Eagles gave it their all as the team defended their net, but it was sophomore forward Tucker Shields who used the force to launch the puck in between the pipes from deep in the ice. He was assisted by junior defenseman Nicholas Pomerleau after he rescued the puck from a frenzy of defenders.

The score sat at 1-1 for a short stint until a lapse in the Flames defense allowed Niagara forward Charlie Belanger to score unassisted, making the score 2-1.

Later in the period, Niagara defenseman Quinn Schneidmiller took a turn in the penalty box for holding. The Purple Eagles killed the penalty but received another towards the end of the period when forward Jacob Cossette had to sit out for kneeing.

As soon as the power play ended, Pomerleau knocked in a goal of his own after receiving assists from senior forward Michael DeBrito and Shields. The clock expired as both teams sat tied 2-2.

The third and final period of the series was nothing short of dramatic. Within the first six minutes of play, Burns broke the tie when he nabbed his first career goal as a Flame. Munroe and DeBrito assisted him as he gave Liberty the lead.

“It was surreal,” Burns said. “It was just right place right time, a great play by my teammates.”

Niagara responded with two goals of its own as forward Lucas Fancy and Belanger scored two back-to-back shots. The score increased to 4-3.

After a scrum and a penalty kill by Niagara, Burns found himself in the box for slashing. He was joined by Sojka, who entered a minute later. This gave Liberty an abbreviated power play during which the team mounted a strong charge toward the net, but to no avail.

In a desperate attempt to score, Liberty pulled junior goalie Konrad Kausch out of the net and brought in a sixth man. The plan backfired as Niagara scored once more to take the second game in the series 5-3.

“We’re playing these games for a reason,” Head Coach Kirk Handy said. “So I just told them, if we have a willingness to learn — that’s the hard part, the willingness to learn and get better — if we do, then we’re going to be better for it.”

The Flames return to the LaHaye Ice Center to play Adrian College Jan. 30-31. Puck drop will be at 7 p.m. for the first game and 1 p.m. for the second. Stream live on ESPN+.

Warden is the assistant sports editor for the Liberty Champion.