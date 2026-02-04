Izzy’s Index: Introducing this year’s unexpected Super Bowl quarterbacks

As Super Bowl LX will soon be upon us, let’s get into it and break down the quarterbacks from each side.

The King of the North

The young quarterback for the New England Patriots, also affectionately known as Drake “Drake Maye” Maye, has immensely proven himself this season. During the 2024 season in his rookie year, the Pats held a whopping 4-13 record, finishing 4th in the AFC East.

Maye was the backup quarterback for Jacoby Brissett until Week 3, when he made his NFL debut in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets. He secured the QB1 spot during Week 6 to start against the Houston Texans.

In just his second season with the Patriots, Maye has turned their last season record on its head, finishing the regular season 14-3. New England clinched the AFC Championship title against the Denver Broncos. In this title game, Maye had 86 passing yards and one rushing touchdown.

The Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018, but this year they face off against the unlikely matchup of the Seattle Seahawks.

As a Buffalo Bills fan, it goes against everything in my nature to say that I am pulling for Maye and the Patriots, but this will be our little secret.

Ginger Cuz

Now, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, Sam Darnold, has flown under the radar for me for a while. Mostly because sometimes I forget the Seahawks are a team, but I digress.

Because of this, when I looked up “Sam Darnold nicknames,” I was shocked to say the least. First of all, ‘Ginger Cuz,’ originating from former Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch, is crazy. Second, GEQBUS … “God Emperor Quarterback of the United States” … what?

Regardless of his interesting nicknames, he has led the Seahawks to their 4th NFC Championship title. During the title game, Darnold had 346 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Seattle also closed out the regular season with a 14-3 record.

In franchise history, they have only made it to the Super Bowl four times, with just one victory in 2013. Darnold is seeking to give Seattle their second Super Bowl win.

Unlikely Candidates

Sure, if you had told me two years ago, or even last year, that the Patriots would be playing the Seahawks in the Super Bowl, and the Kansas City Chiefs did not even make the playoffs, I would have laughed. But of course, sports are unpredictable, and only time will tell if the Patriots’ dynasty is back or if a new one is brewing in Seattle.

