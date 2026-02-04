Flames in the Pros: DeMario Douglas and the Patriots punch ticket to Super Bowl LX 

While the city of Lynchburg found itself covered in a blanket of snow Jan. 25, the flurries were also coming down in full force during the AFC Championship Game in Denver. In a thrilling competition, the New England Patriots overcame a strong defense and a battle against the elements to earn their seat in Super Bowl LX, sending former Flame DeMario “Pop” Douglas to the biggest stage in the NFL.

With this, Douglas becomes the second former Liberty University football player to make an appearance in the Super Bowl. On this short but esteemed list, Douglas joins Dwayne Carswell, a running back turned tight end who played for the Flames from 1991-1993. Carswell went to two Super Bowls with the Denver Broncos; the same team New England defeated to represent the AFC in this year’s championship.

Like anyone, it was a long road for Douglas before earning his spot playing in the most anticipated event in the NFL. Let’s take a look at the long road he took to earn his spot as a Flame in the pros.

Showing out in his senior season

Every so often there is a player who shows the potential for greatness from the start, and for Douglas, his destiny for stardom was evident in his high school career.

Playing for Mandarin High School, Douglas finished his senior year with 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns. In this time, he was named to the All-USA team and helped lead his school to earn its first state title in 2018. During states he recorded four touchdowns to set a new state title game record.

From fanning the Flames to the NFL

After redshirting his freshman season in 2019, Douglas earned a role as a reliable wideout and punt returner for Liberty until 2022. During his time as a Flame, Douglas assisted in leading Liberty to three consecutive bowl game wins from 2019-2021. In 2021, Douglas was ranked No. 33 in the nation for punt returns and No. 5 in punt return touchdowns, displaying his versatility as a player and showcasing his powerful legs.

In 2023, Douglas declared for the NFL and was drafted by New England in the sixth round as the 210th overall pick. In his rookie season, he appeared in 14 games and ended the season with 561 yards and 49 receptions, the most by any rookie in the Bill Belichick era. In his second season he notched his first career touchdown and finished with 66 receptions for 621 yards and three touchdowns.

‘Pop’-ping off in the Playoffs

The 2025-2026 season marked Douglas’ first appearance in the NFL playoffs. Assisting the Patriots in their journey through winning the AFC Championship title, Douglas earned 39 receiving yards.

Though seeing limited snaps in the postseason, Douglas still managed to make an impact. In the AFC Divisional Round where the Patriots earned a 28-16 win over the Houston Texans, quarterback Drake Maye found Douglas for a 28-yard touchdown pass to give New England a 7-0 lead on a fourth down.

In the AFC Championship Game that saw offensive troubles once the snow blew in, Maye targeted Douglas once, failing to connect. While Douglas may not be a major target playing alongside the likes of Stefon Diggs and Hunter Henry, he plays a key role in the slot and has gained the trust of Maye.

Looking for the Lombardi

Douglas has the opportunity to make even more of an impact for New England when they face the Seattle Seahawks Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Super Bowl LX will begin at 6:30 p.m. EST and can be watched live on NBC or streamed on Peacock. Tune in to discover if this former Flame will join Carswell and become the second former Liberty player to bring home a Super Bowl ring.

