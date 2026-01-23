Sodexo surpasses donation goal in annual food drive

Sodexo began its annual food drive Oct. 24 in support of the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank (BRAFB) located in Lynchburg. Sodexo’s goal was to raise 2,000 pounds, but by Nov. 18, they surpassed that goal, raising a total of 8,900 pounds of canned and boxed food, diapers, toothbrushes, baby formula and more.

“It was amazing to see the campus come together during such a crucial time and exceed the 2,000-pound goal to truly make an impact on the community,” Sodexo Marketing Manager Shelby Stidham said.

This year, Sodexo teamed up with 14 campus partners as well as students and faculty who volunteered to host a barrel and help donate. Donation sites were located in the Reber-Thomas Dining Center, College of Applied Sciences & Academic Success (CASAS), the Jerry Falwell Library and the LaHaye Rotunda.

With all the support from school departments at Liberty and off-campus locations, the process of donating was made simple.

“Rather than trying to get everyone to bring donations to the dining center, there’s around 24 different drop off locations between campus and some off-campus departments,” Stidham said.

Liberty’s heart for service and giving helps the food drive thrive every year and continues to be a blessing to the community.

“I love to see that students, faculty and staff are all about helping our community,” Stidham said. “To me, it’s a tangible way of showing the love of Jesus Christ to Lynchburg.”

The overwhelming support from all campus partners made Sodexo’s food drive a success this year. A significant impact came from the Maintenance Department, which raised 5,680 pounds.

Maintenance Department Director Dee Smith challenged all the maintenance workers to help donate to the cause.

“With 115 people, I would think we should be able to raise one quarter of what they’re looking for (2,000 pounds), so the challenge was 500 pounds,” Smith said. “I divided them into seven teams … whichever team wins, I’ll buy them lunch.”

The maintenance workers took on the challenge. By day three, the department had already raised more than 600 pounds of donations.

Workers brought their donations to inventory, from which they were moved to barrels and wooden pallets, then shrink-wrapped. From there, Sodexo’s truck picked up the donations to be weighed and delivered to the food bank.

“It was the buzz in the hall every day, of what all they were collecting (and) bringing,” Smith said. “It just shows you — people around here, where their mindset is.”

Smith expressed how giving can be an enjoyable experience.

“If you give back to other people that are not as blessed and as fortunate as you are, it always comes back around … life can be so wonderful when you go out and give to others,” Smith said.

Sodexo plans to host the food drive again next year and hopes to inspire more initiatives to help those in need in the future.

For more information or ways to help serve BRAFB, visit brafb.org.

