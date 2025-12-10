Exiting staff says farewell

Maria Davis: Editor-in-Chief

Working on staff at the Champion has had a significant impact on my life. The Champion has been a part of my collegiate experience ever since I first stepped foot on campus freshman year and began reporting as a feature CSER reporter. Little did I know that reporting on a medicinal herb garden at the Old City Cemetery would be the very beginning of my journalistic career. I’ve come to know many talented editors ever since I came on staff as feature editor in my sophomore year, and I’ll always be grateful for the honor of serving as editor in chief during my junior and senior years. From working on the fantastic feature section with Zack Solem until midnight on our first production day to navigating the ups and downs of spelling mistakes and printing errors with Dr. Emily Young and Raegan Doise, it’s been a pleasure. I’d also like to thank Rylee Garman for always being a tried-and-true copy editor and Ava Bear for inviting me to apply to the Champion many semesters ago.

As I reflect on my time at the Champion and prepare to embrace a new chapter in my career, I will always remember the importance of applying Hebrews 12:1 to my life. The worst thing you can ever do is stop, but the best thing you can do is keep going.

Rylee Garman: Copy Editor

Oh, the Champion. There hasn’t been a semester of my time at Liberty where I haven’t been a part of the Champion in some way — whether as a sports writer, a news writer or a copy editor. Each one of those seasons at the Champion brought new people and new friends into my life. I first joined the Champion in hopes of gaining some experience in writing; instead, I’m graduating with buckets full of memories of long publication days, consuming way too much coffee and wishing writers would just stop using artificial intelligence. I’ll never forget every walk with Maria Davis, the lovely sports team and when Paige Sturek wouldn’t stop throwing sticky spiders at me. And just like that, I’m leaving the Champion with so much gratitude, joy and a few tears.

Isabella Scafidi: Lead Designer

These last 2.5 years working as a designer for the Champion have been such a blessing. I have grown a lot as a designer and have been lucky enough to build friendships with so many incredibly talented and hardworking people. I’ve had the privilege to work with several rounds of staff over the years, and I especially want to thank Avery Veenstra for believing in my potential early on and guiding me through my time as a CSER. Without her, I would not be in the position I am today.

Working for the Champion was always a goal of mine when I came to Liberty, but I never could have imagined just how much joy it would bring me or how deeply it would shape my life. I am forever grateful for my time here and for every person who has played a role along the way. And to my sports section, I’m going to miss you guys so much!

Eva Long: Staff Writer

Over the past four semesters with the Liberty Champion, I have been incredibly grateful for the experiences and growth this opportunity has brought. One of my favorite memories was interviewing the cast of Amazon Prime’s “House of David” after Convocation, a moment that reminded me why I love storytelling. My time with the Champion has strengthened my writing and deepened my passion for sharing meaningful stories. I will always be thankful for the lessons, memories and friendships I have gained, and I look forward to carrying them with me throughout my career.

Annelise Walsh: Assistant Feature Editor

I have been given the gift of working with a wonderful team who have made staying late at night and coming up with headlines bearable. Although I look forward to the adventures after graduation, I will miss the community that I have found here throughout my last semester.

While I’ve only been with the Champion for a semester, I have learned so much and cherish the memories that I have made. Being the assistant feature editor and staff writer has allowed me to gain experience in editing but also to be able to tell people’s stories. I have learned the importance of telling people’s stories and have seen the impact of those stories being heard.

Demetria Lutz: Digital Media Manager

This semester, God has blessed me abundantly by giving me the opportunity to work for the Liberty Champion. Serving as the digital media producer has been such a rewarding and educational experience. From taking photos and videos to helping record and produce podcasts, the Champion has allowed me to learn and grow in so many ways. I would like to thank the Champion staff for giving me such a warm welcome and for all of their endless support. I would also like to especially thank Dr. Young for presenting me with this wonderful opportunity. This internship has not only helped me grow in my field, but it has also helped me grow in my faith.

Brenna McGilvreay: Design Intern

This opportunity to intern at the Liberty Champion has been a truly wonderful experience. I have learned so much about design, publication and working collaboratively and creatively. I’ve learned about my strengths, weaknesses and how to ask for help when I need it. Everyone I work with at the Liberty Champion is such a joy and encouragement to be around. I just want to thank Dr. Young for hiring me for my internship and for being such a kind and professional leader for all of us. I thank my section editors — Katie Hagen, Annelise Walsh and Avery Warden — for being such cool people to work alongside. I couldn’t have imagined a better team to collaborate with. Katie has turned me into a cut-out fiend, and I will always be thankful for that and for the many laughs we’ve had about it! In addition, I’d also like to thank my fellow designers — Isabella Scafidi, Jenna Bradfield and Sashira Camacho. You’ve taught me so much about design, and your willingness to lend a hand when I’m stuck has been invaluable.

Even though I was only able to stick around for one semester, I will truly carry these experiences with me for the rest of my life. Thank you, all!