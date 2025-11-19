Way too early staff Super Bowl picks

Isabella Schlösser: Indianapolis Colts vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

As we have seen this NFL season, almost the entire league has been flipped on its head. Typical underdog teams are currently leading their divisions while the usual powerhouses are uncharacteristically falling short.

With that said, my precious Buffalo Bills are second in the AFC East. They are trailing to none other than the New England Patriots, and as much as it pains me to say this, I will not be taking the Bills to the Super Bowl. Dad, if you see this, I am sorry. The Bills do not deserve it after losing to the Miami Dolphins. That was embarrassing.

However, the team that has surprised me the most so far this season is the Indianapolis Colts and their quarterback Daniel Jones. Colts Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon has turned them around from not making the playoffs since 2021 to currently having one of the best records in the league at 8-2 and looking at serious playoff contention.

Of course, growing up in Indiana during the prime Peyton Manning years, I have a little bias toward them, so they are my pick to take the AFC title.

I have no idea what is happening in the NFC. I was torn between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Detroit Lions, but ultimately ended up siding with the Bucs. I’m trying to mix things up and not choose the Philadelphia Eagles. Baker Mayfield has been cooking in Tampa this year, and I have a soft spot for those beautiful creamsicle jerseys, so I am choosing them to take the NFC title.

For the Super Bowl itself, as long as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Eagles are not there, I will be happy. If Danny Dimes manages to win his first Super Bowl and give the Colts their third, I will be even happier.

Anna White: Indianapolis Colts vs. Los Angeles Rams

To say that this NFL season has been unprecedented would be an understatement. It feels like we hopped into a time machine to the 2010s with the Denver Broncos leading the AFC West and New England making a comeback in the post-Belichick era. As for the NFC, there hasn’t been quite as much change happening, unless you count the Chicago Bears learning how to win a ball game.

But the true underdog story comes from the Indianapolis Colts, with Carlie Irsay-Gordon getting hands-on to turn around her late father’s franchise. Indianapolis is currently 8-2 with Irsay-Gordon on the sidelines, and for the first time since 2020, they are serious playoff contenders. With this newfound momentum, I am picking the Colts to win the AFC — despite my dreams of seeing Bo Nix le a d Denver to the Super Bowl. But hey, there’s always next year.

As for the NFC, I see it coming down to a battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles. Out of pure desire of wanting to switch things up, I am choosing the Rams to come out on top of the division.

As for my Super Bowl prediction, I am taking the Colts to win their first ring since the Peyton Manning era in 2006. With Daniel, aka Indiana Jones, as gunslinger and Jonathan Taylor leading the league in rushing yards — I think they have a shot.

Samantha Clardy: New England Patriots vs. Los Angeles Rams

The NFL has been slightly unpredictable this season. But, for fans like me, there is one team that stands out above the rest: the New England Patriots. After a few years of uncertainty, transition and rebuilding, they’re starting to show the toughness and discipline that defined the team for nearly two decades. The AFC is stacked with talent, but New England is proving they can hang with the best and maybe even take over the division.

The Patriots’ defense has been impressively disciplined, forcing mistakes on the other team and keeping games close — other than that one preseason game that we won’t talk about. On offense, young players are stepping up, and Drake Maye is starting to find his rhythm in New England.

The Patriots are the kind of team that doesn’t need to be flashy and dazzle each week, but they are a team that executes when it counts most. For a fan who has lived through countless Super Bowl wins and playoff heartbreaks, it’s exciting to see that familiar spark return.

Meanwhile, the NFC feels more predictable, though the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are both strong contenders. I am leaning toward the Rams for the division because it feels slightly overdue.

For the Super Bowl, though, I’m backing New England. They have the right mix of experience, coaching and young talent to make a deep playoff run. It won’t be easy, and every game will be a battle, but for Patriots fans, hope is never lost. This could be the year they remind the league why they’re never a team to underestimate.

