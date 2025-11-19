LU takes on the Murph Challenge

The third annual LU Murph Challenge was held at the Liberty University Indoor Track & Field Complex Saturday, Nov. 15 to honor fallen hero, Lt. Michael P. Murphy.

Murphy served as a U.S. Navy SEAL and lost his life on June 28, 2005, during Operation Red Wings in Afghanistan. This yearly intense CrossFit workout honors Murphy’s favorite exercises, framed by two 1-mile runs and consisting of 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups and 300 air squats in between.

More than 600 students participated in this year’s event to raise money and awareness for veterans. The challenge allowed participants to compete in different heats. In some heats, students wore a weighted military vest, and there were also unweighted and team competitions. The challenge also offered a non-competitive option for students.

As with past years, all proceeds from the Murph Challenge go to the National Center for Healthy Veterans (NCHV) to aid in the nine-month rehabilitation of veterans through a program at Valor Farms.

Before the event, several speakers — CEO of the NCHV and owner of Valor Farms Bob Dees, Virginia Delegate Wendell Walker, Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas and retired U.S. Navy SEALChadd Wright — encouraged students to compete for a deeper purpose in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Walker said that this event is a blessing and great reminder of the ultimate sacrifice that veterans have made for the American people.

“It kind of breaks your heart, but at the same time it helps you realize how great America is,” Walker said. “The reason America is great is because people have been willing to pay that price.”

Walker noted that Jerry Falwell Sr.’s teachings have encouraged him throughout the years to give back to the community by supporting veteran organizations like Valor Farms.

“He said, ‘You never can out-give God,’ and God loves cheerful givers, so do what you can to bless someone else, to touch somebody else’s life,” Walker said. “That’s my approach in life here as a Christian.”

Dees said it was an incredible opportunity to speak as a voice for veterans at the event.

“It’s an emotional event for me,” Dees said. “I remember when I was a young lieutenant just entering the army, and I saw a young, enlisted soldier die at my side.”

This tragedy remained with him until he left the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He credited the great reverence he has for the character, commitment and competence of veterans, resulting in the creation of Valor Farms.

“It went from my head to my heart to my gut, and it became a divine calling,” Dees said.

The farm provides over 300 acres for community and healing to veterans across the nation. With over 30 horses and other farm life, the space aids recovery through equine therapy, horsemanship work and cattle wrangling for their residents.

“It provides dignified work to provide purpose, self-esteem and teamwork that they have lost as they departed the military,” Dees said.

Senior Olivia Ekeland participated in the non-competitive heat. When deciding whether or not to participate, she mentioned that researching the event and its meaning ultimately convinced her to sign up.

“It’s for a really great cause, and so that really motivated me to want to do this challenge,” Ekeland said. “We really need to bring more awareness to veteran suicide, and I am very grateful that I had the opportunity to do this today.”

Junior Seth Fowler participated in the competitive unweighted heat. Fowler decided to participate in the challenge this year after attending Friday’s convocation.

“Me and my buddy thought about doing it, but it costs money, and we are broke, but then we went to (Convocation) and got all hyped about America and decided to come,” Fowler said.

He said that although this experience was difficult, it was worth it for the cause as well as the chance to better himself.

“I’ve been able to test myself in a way that I haven’t been able to in a while, so it’s been really great,” Fowler said. “… I’m not trying to win or anything. I’m just trying to learn from this and learn how to take care of myself better.”

The winners of this year’s top three divisions were Jelcey Marte in the men’s weighted with a time of 37:58, Georgia Giles in the women’s unweighted with a time of 34:30, and Shane Supek in the men’s unweighted finishing at 33:09.

Following the event, students and community members gathered for an evening of music at Valor Farms in Altavista at 7 p.m. The after-party concert featured country singers Luke Rob, Jovi Greene and Josh Lian — all Liberty students. This event continued to raise funds for veterans that directly support the farm and rehabilitation center.

The LU Murph Challenge raised more than $30,000 this year and has raised $85,000 in total over the past two years.

