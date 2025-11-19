Live with intention and trust God

Liberty University alumna and sports commentator Samantha Ponder returned to Lynchburg for Convocation Nov. 12, and Liberty hosted a Veterans Day panel Nov. 14 both featuring messages that centered on calling, humility and dependence on God in every season.

During Wednesday’s Convocation, Ponder engaged in an interview-style conversation with Vice President of Spiritual Development Josh Rutledge. She reflected on her time at Liberty as she urged students to embrace the season that God has placed them in.

“Don’t rush it,” Ponder said. “This is so special and unique, and you can’t replicate this ever again.”

Ponder noted that the community that shaped her during her time in college has carried on into her career. She mentioned Liberty Men’s Basketball Head Coach Ritchie McKay, who invested in her spiritually and personally. Ponder explained how God had opened many doors for her throughout her career, not because of any specific talent she had but because he chose to use her where she was.

Ponder described that moment as life-changing but also said it exposed the dangers of comparison in her life. She shared two things caused problems early in her career: fear and distraction.

“Fear keeps you in the dark, and we all know what happens when you’re in the dark and when you’re isolated, success is very isolating, sin abounds,” Ponder said.

She also opened up about her desire to feel God’s love at times. When her heart depended too much on affirmation from the world, she said, there was no room left to be filled by God.

“I couldn’t feel God’s love because I was filling myself with the cheap love of the world,” Ponder said. “There was no room for me to be filled up by God’s love. And turns out it wasn’t enough.”

She closed by reminding students not to fear their futures or get wrapped up in their own plans but instead to trust God.

“Don’t be afraid of it not working out, there’s no such thing when you’re walking with the Lord,” Ponder said.

On Friday, Liberty honored service members with its Veterans Day Convocation as President and retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Dondi Costin welcomed U.S. Army Special Forces veteran and Virginia Delegate Nick Freitas as well as retired Navy SEAL Chadd Wright to the stage. Costin guided the conversation as both men shared stories from their time in the military, what led them to faith and what they are doing now.

Freitas spoke about his upbringing with a father who was a police officer and mother who was a nurse.

“There was always this idea that service was something that you did,” Freitas said. “I also think as a young man, I wanted to prove myself that I could go into dangerous and difficult situations and handle myself accordingly.”

Freitas shared how he entered the military during peacetime, but after reenlisting for another four years, the attacks on Sept. 11 took place. That event changed his career and eventually led him to join the U.S. Army Special Forces.

Wright then described his own path into the military and to the Navy SEALs. He said it was unlikely and once he came to Christ, God shaped him through hardship.

“It was a difficult path for sure,” Wright said. “I was the lowest common denominator and the most unlikely person to ever become a member of the most elite maritime fighting force on Earth.”

Wright shared his testimony and explained how coming to Christ transformed his life.

“In my unregenerate nature, I couldn’t even see the kingdom of God,” Wright said. “But one day in 2012, by God’s grace, through faith in the gospel of our salvation, I was made spiritually alive — I experienced regeneration literally overnight.”

The panel closed with President Costin unveiling a permanently empty seat in section 103 of the Vines Center, honoring more than 15,000 active-duty, National Guard and Reserve service members currently enrolled at Liberty.

Together, the week’s Convocations left students with a reminder of what it means to live with intention. Each message challenged students to consider who they are becoming, what they are living for and how their daily choices shape the future they will build.

