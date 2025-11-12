The Heart of Virginia Quilt Show and Sale brought color, craftsmanship and community spirit to Heritage Baptist Church Nov. 7-8.

Sponsored by Quilted Expressions, Lionberger Construction, Learn Play Stay Doggie Resort, First National Bank, Sew Simple and Superior Landscaping, the event combined artistry and charity. The quilt sale benefited four 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations including Isaiah 117 House, BARCC, Quilts of Valor and Family Life Services.

The event was held at the Timberlake Tavern last year as the Timberlake Tavern Quilt Show and Auction, but the committee quickly realized it had outgrown the space after deciding to expand its charitable reach.

“We had two nonprofits that we benefitted then,” State Coordinator for Quilts of Valor Kim Payne said. “And we decided we wanted a larger venue because we had four nonprofits that we wanted to benefit, we also wanted to have a larger boutique area, and we needed handicap accessibility and easier parking.”

Quilters all across the region eagerly embraced the cause, donating more than 60 quilts to be sold or raffled off. All of the proceeds, including the sales from the packed boutique area, will be split evenly among the four nonprofits.

“Quilters have the biggest hearts of any people I know,” Payne said.

Tonya Crouterfield, a volunteer at the event, emphasized that it is not uncommon for quilters to donate their quilts.

“They (local quilt guild) have subgroups that make quilts for donation,” Crouterfield said. “I think their goal this year is to gift 300 quilts to people in need, and I think they’ve exceeded that number.”

Among the contributors was an 83-year-old woman from Staunton who hand-pieced and hand-quilted several vintage-style quilts, including one quilt that took her six months to complete.

The selection process for the benefitting nonprofits was intentional. Groups were required to be 501(c)3 organizations and to actively participate in setup, event days and teardown.

While Lynchburg’s next quilt show has not been scheduled yet, other shows are planned throughout Virginia. A list of upcoming quilt shows can be found at https://quiltguilds.com/event/heart-of-virginia-quilt-show-charity-sale-in-lynchburg-va/.

Helms is an off-campus news reporter for the Liberty Champion.