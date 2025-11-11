Holiday market in Rustburg lights up the night

The community of Rustburg gathered at 4 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Historic Courthouse for the Holiday Market. Vendors lined the sidewalk and filled the building, selling all kinds of handmade and artisan goods.

“We like to make sure that the standout characteristic of this market is that everything is homemade, it’s handmade, and there’s lots of fantastic variety,” Ellen Glickman, Campbell County’s events and experiences coordinator said.

All vendors are required to undergo an approval process to ensure the products are authentically handmade. Katie Lane, the Events and Experiences Manager, oversees the process. Before the Holiday Market takes place, anyone hoping to be a vendor can apply online to have a spot in the market. Lane will then review and ensure that vendors meet the requirements before accepting them.

“We fit in as many people as we can,” Glickman said.

Attendees started arriving at 4 p.m., and were greeted by staff members wearing festive holiday outfits. All attendees were provided with shopping bags for the experience. Inside, vendors sold homemade candles, artisan chocolates, drinks, photography prints, hand-sewn products and more.

One vendor, Madeline Talbert, attended the event for the first time last year and returned for this one. She shared how she enjoys the experience that the Holiday Market provides.

“It’s cool because you get to have people appreciate what you’ve done the past year,” Talbert said. “It’s fun to see people — I feel like sometimes I inspire people to start sewing as well.”

She sees this event as not only an opportunity to sell her products, but also to connect with the community and fellow artisans.

Glickman said the Holiday Market served as a great opportunity to get some early Christmas shopping done.

“I love that it’s early November, you know, because then you can get presents here and you’re not stressed about it,” Glickman said.

The community of Rustburg seemed to share this sentiment, as the event was packed with families and friends browsing all the products local vendors offered.

The event was hosted by the Campbell County Public Library System. They partnered with the Campbell County Historical Society to host the event at the Historic Courthouse. After the sun set, the Christmas lights decorating the event lit up the night, creating a festive atmosphere. The event went until 7 p.m. and included a bonfire and caroling before wrapping up.

The Holiday Market is not the only event of its kind. The Campbell County Public Library System hosts a wide variety of events throughout the year. The library system has events for families and all age groups. For more information on upcoming events, visit the website at www.campbellcountylibraries.org/calendar/.

Farwell is an off-campus news reporter for the Liberty Champion.