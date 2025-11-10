Retro video games are just as good as modern ones

In an era of high-quality graphics, sprawling open worlds and movie cinematics, it seems strange to say that pixelated games from the late 1980s and early 1990s can hold their own. Yet too many players around the world, myself included, find older video game titles from previous generations remain just as fun as the modern giants of today.

But nostalgia is not the only factor that plays into all of this. Pure design, creativity under restraint and the timeless joy old games are known for carry each legacy far beyond the consoles they originated on.

Before the cutting-edge technology of 21st-century consoles, retro games were made on limited hardware, forcing developers to put more focus on gameplay rather than cinematics or a photorealistic simulator. For that reason, games were made to be straightforward, easy to pick up and play.

Titles such as Tetris, Super Mario Bros. and Pac-Man had simple controls and clear goals. There were no grandiose cinematic openings, 75-hour campaigns and downloadable content (DLC) levels to add to the experience. The games were built, sold and played.

Nintendo mastered the limitations of early consoles and gaming arcades. This edge led the company to become one of the most widely recognized names in the gaming world, selling over 5.5 billion games and over 800 million hardware units globally, according to its website.

With limitations in technology, game developers pushed to be creative with the aesthetics of each game. The art style of the Legend of Zelda, the sound design of Galaga or the music of Castlevania were products of constrained imagination. Ironically, the limited pixels and hardware of those old consoles and arcade machines produced some of the most iconic and memorable aesthetics in gaming history.

Another reason why older titles are still beloved is the challenge. Video games of yesteryear demanded skill — providing limited lives, rare checkpoints and challenging levels. The difficulty of these classic games gave each player the motivation to keep trying, no matter how many times they failed, and when they eventually succeeded, players felt a greater sense of accomplishment. Games such as Mega Man, Punch-Out!! or Battletoads embodied this philosophy, according to Hardcore Gamer.

Along with the joys of the game itself, another reason older games retain appeal is the social experience that comes with multiplayer games. Even when social media and online gaming did not exist, people still found a way to enjoy and play games together locally, leading to a shared and non-digital experience for everyone.

Whether through the competitive nature found in games such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat or through the multiplayer experience found in Streets of Rage II and Gunstar Heroes, gamers were able to bond while playing the older titles together in the same place.

In the end, fun is timeless. While gaming technology has grown vastly different from what the cutting-edge technology was decades ago, older titles remain relevant today and are enjoyed by many, whether through hooking up a Sega Genesis or blowing off a cartridge on an old NES (Nintendo Entertainment System).

