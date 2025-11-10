Lynchburg comes alive at the Main Street Music show

A lively crowd gathered Nov. 1 from 7 – 9 p.m. for the Main Street Music show, a one-night-only live show that blended song, comedy and special guests at The Music Hall in downtown Lynchburg.

The show drew an enthusiastic audience eager for something increasingly rare in today’s entertainment world — a clean, uplifting variety show that delivers both humor and heart.

Promoted as “music that’ll move you, laughs that’ll leave you grinning, surprises you’ll have to see to believe,” the Main Street Music Show offered far more than a standard concert or stand-up routine. The performance featured quick-witted sketches with larger-than-life characters, musical interludes led by Liberty University senior Ashley Miller and a lineup of talented local musicians.

The show’s producer, Jacob Johnston, launched the Main Street Music Show in 2021 as a podcast. Since then, it has grown into a multimedia project with over 26 episodes on Spotify and Apple Podcasts, along with five live show recordings. Johnston’s vision for the production has remained consistent from the start.

“The core mission of our show is to bring light and laughter to audiences through clean, uplifting comedy,” Johnston said. “In a world filled with so much darkness and negativity, our goal is to offer a safe, positive escape. It’s a place where people can relax, laugh and feel uplifted.”

Jamie Hotelling, Daniel Cross and Kera O’Bryon performed comedic acts in the show. Each comedian performed a variety of voices, impressions and hilarious skits. On the piano was Treson Behn, a junior in Liberty’s School of Music. Daniel Kepel played the violin for the ensemble.

The combination of quick-paced comedy and live music created a dynamic, immersive atmosphere that kept the audience engaged from start to finish. Johnston credited his cast with bringing the show’s heart and humor to life.

“Jamie Hotelling and Daniel Cross are two performers I’d known about for years through mutual friends but had never worked with until this show,” Johnston said. “Kera O’Bryon has joined us for several shows, including this one. I’ve been blessed to work with her on multiple projects since then. Like Jamie and Dan, she’s incredibly versatile, sharp in front of an audience, and knows how to have fun all while maintaining the highest level of professionalism.”

Between sketches, Miller performed songs which offered a musical change of pace that had the audience singing and clapping along. Johnston said the inclusion of live music gives the show a unique energy and helps connect the audience to each moment.

“I’ve spent many years working in the local and faith-based film industry, which has given me the privilege of collaborating with many talented actors,” Johnston said. “When we launched the series, I needed two versatile actors who weren’t afraid to play everything from elves to noir detectives to secret agents all in the same show. Their backgrounds in voice acting and theater make them quick on their feet, which is perfect for the live, chaotic nature of what we do.”

With the Christmas season quickly approaching, this performance featured several holiday-themed sketches. From an elf couple in a counseling session to the mystery of a stolen turkey figurine, the festive humor kept the audience laughing while getting them into the holiday spirit.

The Main Street Music Show anchored a memorable Saturday night in Lynchburg, proving that live entertainment can still feel fresh, family-friendly and full of heart. With its blend of laughter, music and surprise moments, the event delivered a joyful reminder of the power of community and creativity.

Long is a staff writer for the Liberty Champion.