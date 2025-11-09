Level up learning

Video games have become a staple in the entertainment industry, and their cultural influence is significant. However, I think more people should use video games for educational purposes, not just recreational.

Students of all ages enjoy playing video games; however, teenagers are the leading demographic.

“Playing video games is widespread among teens. The vast majority of U.S. teens (85%) say they play them. Just 15% say they never do, according to the survey conducted Sept. 26-Oct. 23, 2023,” according to Pew Research Center.

But it is not just teenagers — kids and young adults are also drawn to them. As a response, game developers have created educational video games, covering material ranging from early childhood resources to young adult content. These games test a player’s cognitive abilities through problem solving, task management and academic content — something I believe is a successful and valuable asset in the academic industry.

The Harvard Graduate School of Education published an article showcasing the value of educational video games and the support they offer to children at an early age. The consensus was that these learning-based games can have a significant, positive impact on a child’s schooling, especially if it prompts them to continue learning more about a subject.

“A good game puts the learning first and doesn’t rely on bells and whistles to motivate kids to engage with its content,” according to the article.

Because of their great impact, many video games have been designed to help strengthen a child’s cognitive development. Minecraft’s Educational Edition is a prime example of how video games can positively impact children.

The game’s original version already pushes its players to think outside of the box in terms of creativity with its sandbox-style gameplay. The educational version, however, expands on this concept, providing over 600 pre-built lessons designed to cover a myriad of subjects. Students have access to courses in computer science, mathematics, social studies, coding, language arts and design.

By taking an already beloved video game title and incorporating instructional elements to it, Mojang Studios and the Minecraft team are improving the educational landscape by teaching kids important skills through fun, engaging and rewarding gameplay. Visit the Minecraft website to learn more.

The educational value extends beyond just young children. Video games also play an integral role in the lives and development of many college students. Whether it is through using educational video games to help students solve specific problems or even courses designed to teach students about the game-development process, anyone at any age can take more away from video games than just entertainment.

The University of Chicago’s Division of Arts & Humanities published an article on the value that video games play in the classroom. The article quoted Patrick Jagoda, a professor at the university, using a video game to help new students focus on solving a specific problem.

“Right now, our team is working on ‘Haven,’ which is a game for all of the incoming students, and the learning objectives are focused on freedom of expression,” Jagoda said. “So the idea is, how do you have a debate or how do you have a conversation about something you disagree about?”

Whether it is an educational game for children, a challenge for college students or just a Kahoot! a teacher used as a study tool; I believe video games play an important role for students of all ages.

