Liberty Champion releases new podcast

The Liberty Champion released its new podcast, “Champion Chats,” Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2025.

Over five decades ago, Jerry Falwell Sr. walked the grounds of what would one day become the largest Christian university in the world. In 1971, his prayers were answered, culminating in the founding of Liberty University. His God-ordained mission of Training Champions for Christ was the guiding light that still fuels the university to this day.

In a televised speech delivered in 1977, Falwell implored the faculty, staff, administration and students at Liberty University to never forget its roots.

“Liberty University is God’s boot camp for Training Champions for Christ,” Falwell said. “And I don’t ever want those three words to become trite or just a cliché — Champions for Christ. That is our prayer. … We must remind ourselves every day that LU is first and foremost a place where God has assigned us to Train Champions for Christ.”

The “Champion Chats” podcast continues that legacy and gives a voice to Liberty’s students, faculty, staff, administration and alumni who are actively embracing its founding mission of Training Champions for Christ.

“I’m excited to see how this podcast grows and helps the Liberty Champion reach its audience with new stories about how God is working in people’s lives,” Emily Young, director of the Liberty Champion, said.

Released twice a month, “Champion Chats” is hosted by the student staff of the Liberty Champion. This semester, seniors Zack Solem and Samantha Clardy are co-hosting the podcast.

“We’re so excited to amplify the unique voices across Liberty’s campus and bring Falwell’s vision to life decades later through this podcast,” Zack Solem, the Champion’s social media and web manager, said. “What a gift it is to use our passion for communication and media to be part of something so much bigger than ourselves.”

Guests in the upcoming podcasts include Melissa Harris, director of communications and student engagement at LU ONE; Jonas Larson, strategic and personal communication instructor; Scott Hayes, dean of the School of Communication & the Arts; and Dondi Costin, president of Liberty University.

“Champion Chats” is available now on Spotify and at www.liberty.edu/champion.