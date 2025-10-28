Liberty Auto Show shifts into gear 

The fourth annual Liberty University Auto Show occurred Oct. 17-18 at the River Ridge Mall to showcase a lively display of automotive excellence and student initiative.

As Virginia’s largest outdoor auto show, the event drew crowds of students, families and car enthusiasts from across Central Virginia.

Entirely student-led and organized, the Liberty Auto Show featured well-known automotive brands including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Chevrolet, Volkswagen, Tesla and more. Each brand was represented by a team of students who managed their own booth and designed it around a creative theme, allowing every display to reflect both professional presentation and student talent.

Guests explored an impressive range of vehicles, from luxury sports cars and sedans to electric models and off-road Jeeps and trucks. The west side of the mall became a space where innovation and design met community engagement.

Throughout the weekend, visitors experienced interactive exhibits, photo opportunities and live demonstrations that showcased the variety and performance of the vehicles on display. Guests were also able to connect with brand representatives and Liberty students to learn about the latest trends in automotive technology, sustainability and design.

For many attendees, the show offered a rare opportunity to see their favorite cars up close. Senior Thomas Heath shared his excitement about the experience.

The event also provided students with opportunities for leadership, teamwork and hands-on learning. Ashley Heller, a sophomore and captain of the Volkswagen team, emphasized the value of creativity and connection within the event.

“The auto show is a unique opportunity to get experience in the car world while getting to showcase creativity,” Heller said. “It makes a space to connect with other peers who have a passion for cars and create community with Lynchburg.”

As the weekend came to a close, Liberty’s student teams celebrated another successful year. With strong attendance, major brand participation and collaborative planning, the Liberty University Auto Show continues to grow as a highlight of the fall semester and a testament to student professionalism.

More information on next year’s auto show and how to get involved is available on Instagram @luautoshow.

Clardy is the off-campus news editor.