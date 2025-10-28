Lady Flames dominate home opener with strong team unity and standout performances 

The Liberty University Women’s Beach Volleyball team dominated in its first tournament of the season Oct. 18 on the Sand Volleyball Courts.

Families and supporters gathered to cheer on the Lady Flames in the Beach Fall Tournament as they faced off against Stevenson University 10-4, Southern Virginia University 6-0 and the University of Lynchburg 11-6.

The Lady Flames have been training since August for the 2025 season. The event featured 56 matches across four courts, with smaller tournament brackets on each court.

The Lady Flames started out the morning strong. On court one, sophomore Josephine Malone secured the game-winning point with a spike set up by teammate sophomore Anna Moody, who played a key role in garnering the team’s early momentum. The dynamic duo continued to shine throughout the day, eventually taking home the court one championship with a win over Lynchburg 21-12.

Liberty maintained its rhythm through the afternoon. Sophomore Jessa Matthews and freshman Cambre Phillips fought a close battle against Stevenson, trading points until the final serve, where the Liberty duo narrowly claimed the victory. The pair bounced back with a commanding 21-8 win in their next game.

As the temperature rose, so did the competition. The evening sun beat down as matches intensified across the sand.

Facing a Lynchburg duo, junior Kate Richards and senior Katelyn Walters mounted a comeback from a 5-point deficit to tie the game 21-21 before Walters sealed the victory with a powerful spike.

By the end of the day, the top-performing pairs advanced to their court championships. Malone and Moody clinched the win on court one. The pair went 5-0 for the day along with the duo of Matthews and Phillips, due to Stevenson’s forfeit in the championship on court two.

Graduate student Gracie Hall and freshman Lea Tsamadias went 4-1 for the day, ultimately falling short in the court three championship against Southern Virginia 21-17.

Lynchburg was able to claim the victory on court four due to an injury on the Liberty squad, causing a forfeit from the Lady Flames.

Overall, Liberty dominated its opponents, winning 27-of-37 matches played.

Throughout the tournament, Liberty’s strong sense of community was on full display. Before each match, the Lady Flames introduced themselves to their opponents and prayed together, fostering a spirit of sportsmanship and faith.

Head Coach Payton Carter reflected on how the team has developed in practice to become a unified front to start the season.

“We have a lot of newcomers this year, so there was a learning curve … in the beginning,” Carter said. “The returners really stepped up — especially my spiritual leaders Kate Richards, Avaree Kellert and Kinley Phillips. They encouraged the team to create a unified mission to truly train for Christ. The competitiveness at practice keeps increasing.”

Carter also praised the effort she has seen put in by her athletes so far this season.

“We are a young team with a high potential because these ladies are hard workers and have a true desire to win,” Carter said.

Carter encourages her players to play for a higher purpose, emphasizing the work they do off the sand courts.

“When they realize they are playing for something bigger than themselves, they trust each other and want to work hard for their teammates,” Carter said.

For their next home competition on Nov. 2, the Lady Flames will host an open tournament where students can sign up to play. Join the fun at the Sand Volleyball Courts at 1:00 p.m. in your best costume.

Potter is a sports reporter.