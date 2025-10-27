Event ignites boldness for truth

The Liberty University Standing for Freedom Center hosted its annual Freedom Uncensored conference Oct. 24-25 in the School of Music Concert Hall to bring together prominent conservative leaders from across the country.

Here’s a recap of the first night of Freedom Uncensored 2025:

Ryan Helfenbein

After a prayer from President Dondi Costin and remarks from Chancellor Jonathan Falwell, Executive Director of the Standing for Freedom Center Ryan Helfenbein opened Friday evening, speaking to the event and its purpose.

Helfenbein reminded the audience of how Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was killed Sept. 10, was scheduled to speak at this year’s conference.

Just a few days before the conference, Helfenbein said he spoke with Kirk’s widow, Erika, and she reminded him of an important perspective on her husband’s assassination.

“On the day that Charlie was shot, he wasn’t just wearing that iconic shirt: ‘Freedom.’ She reminded me that he died standing for freedom,” Helfenbein said.

As guests prepared to hear from conservative activists from across the country, Helfenbein encouraged them to posture their hearts for the messages they would hear.

“This was (Kirk’s) mission lived out — standing for Christ, standing for truth, standing for freedom,” Helfenbein said.

Nick Freitas

Virginia House Delegate Nick Freitas began his session by reading out a letter he wrote on the day Kirk was killed, which may be found on his X account.

After he quoted many stories of his time with Kirk, Freitas encouraged Christians to be disruptive in the cultural and political sphere, just as Kirk was.

“If the truth offends you, your problem is with the truth — not with me,” Freitas said. “ … Biblical love is not acceptance of whatever sort of mistruth or sinful behavior is being elevated by the culture.”

Freitas noted how Christians are the ones who must speak up in the public square to fight the tactics of the enemy.

“I want evil to be uncomfortable in our presence,” Freitas said.

Jennifer Sey

Retired U.S. Gymnast and owner of XX-XY Athletics Jennifer Sey took the stage next to encourage the audience to have the moral courage to speak up for children.

Sey grew up competing on the U.S. national team for gymnastics where she earned the All-Around National Champion title in 1986.

“I’m indebted to Title IX, the opportunities that I had,” Sey said.

Despite the opportunity, she was not exempt from the abusive training environments that have been revealed in recent years. However, Sey used her voice to compile a book, “Chalked Up,” detailing her experience — which was not well-received by the athletic community.

“When you say things you are not supposed to say, they come for you,” Sey said. “Even if they are true — especially if they are true.”

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Sey left her two-decade career at Levi’s and started her own clothing brand — one that encourages the protection of women’s sports.

“Most people would rather stand with the safety of the crowd, even if they know what’s happening is wrong, than stand apart and do the right thing,” Sey said. “You have to ask yourself every single day, ‘If not me, then who?’”

Items from XX-XY Athletics were sold at the event, and more can be purchased at www.xx-xyathletics.com.

Gen Z Panel

Isabel Brown, host of The Isabel Brown Show on the Daily Wire, moderated a conversation with fellow conservative voices in Generation Z.

Two Liberty alumni joined the panel: Grant May, communications specialist for the Standing for Freedom Center, and Allen Moro, who works on the social media team at the Daily Wire.

Other panelists included Abigail DeJarnett, founder of Counteract USA, and Jaden Heard, conservative podcaster and Texas street evangelist.

After introductions from each panelist, Brown asked each of them to describe the hope for Gen Z and how Gen Zers can spread truth in their personal sphere of influence.

Heard shared his experience with preaching on the streets to members of Gen Z.

“The problem is sin,” Heard said. “There’s a bunch of sinners walking around who don’t really care about God, who are apathetic.”

DeJarnett then explained the concept of Gen Z being the “Josiah Generation.” DeJarnett described 2 Chronicles 34, specifically focusing on how Josiah became king at 8 years old and how he repented from his ways after hearing the book of the law read.

“(Josiah) didn’t just let that turning to the Lord stay with him,” DeJarnett said. “He used the influence and the position that God had given him, and he changed the culture.”

Moro transitioned to speaking to the social media presence of Gen Z. He said he observed the men of Gen Z flocking to conservativism as a rebellion from the current cultural agenda in America.

“Maybe we’ve discovered it’s about sacrifice for other people rather than seeking whatever feels good in the present moment,” Moro said.

May brought a perspective on how to echo the conservative voice as a young person in the world.

“When you want to save a culture, when you want to save a society, it comes down to faith. It comes down to family; it comes to having a home and a land,” May said. “That’s the foundation that we want to conserve.”

Brown rounded out the conversation with encouragement for each person to impact their own sphere of influence.

“We all share this passion for a new American dream. … It requires our active participation in some capacity to figure out what our new dream is,” Brown said.

Shane Winnings

Chief Executive Officer of Promise Keepers Shane Winnings spoke to the lack of nationalism in America and how to save America from cultural Marxism.

“In America … if you fly a flag out front of your home, everyone knows who you voted for,” Winnings said. “That is division.”

Though Winnings said culture is trying to break up the family through many progressive campaigns, he said maintaining a biblically-based family unit is the best way to bring Christ back in our culture.

“Strong families, historically speaking, are the best opposition to a Marxist ideology,” Winnings said. “… I can’t affect what happens on a national level, … but I can stop what happens out there at my front door.”

Andrew Sedra

Pastor and founder of Echo Church Andrew Sedra reminded listeners that freedom is a fundamental part of the Christian faith.

“Freedom is the most precious commodity a culture or civilization could ever give you,” Sedra said. “The only people that fully understand the value of freedom are the people (who) no longer have it.”

Sedra warned that if Christians do not speak up for their faith, their rights may be infringed upon.

“If they (Christians) continue to be quiet, it will eventually be illegal to speak. … The truth will trigger you in order to transform you,” Sedra said.

Mikey McCoy

After speaking from the Convocation stage Friday, Oct. 24, Chief of Staff of Turning Point USA Mikey McCoy closed out the first night of the Freedom Uncensored conference.

McCoy spent most of his time at the podium honoring Kirk’s legacy.

“Here in the land of the free and the home of the brave, Charlie Kirk was martyred for his boldness to speak truth in a world that hates it,” McCoy said. “… God is not silent, and we are seeing Christ move.”

Following McCoy’s address, Helfenbein rejoined the stage to host a Q&A with McCoy.

Day two of the event involved a full day of sessions, including speeches from Sage Steele, Leigh-Allyn Baker and more, along with a Constitutional History Panel moderated by Liberty professor and Department Chair for the Helms School of Government Aaron Van Allen. The weekend culminated with a gala in the Alumni Ballroom Saturday evening.

For more information on the Standing for Freedom Center and its work at Liberty, visit www.standingforfreedom.com.

Garman is a copy editor for the Liberty Champion.

