The ripple effect: a coaches view on leadership 

Head Coach of the Liberty University Rowing team Debora Prowse brings her athletes together under a shared team vision: “Pursuing excellence by rowing for each other and with each other.”

Starting with the Flames in 2015, Prowse has guided the team for a decade, cultivating a culture of teamwork and resilience among the team to set the stage for the 2025 season.

With the current season underway, Prowse’s leadership strategy is proving effective for the Liberty Club Sports community. Her emphasis on collective effort and faith-based community offers a blueprint for success.

The team vision drives every practice — from 5 a.m. sessions to competitive regattas.

“The key in building a strong team is to really have that common goal and common focus,” Prowse said.

In rowing, where synchronization is critical, no single athlete overshadows the team.

“Everyone is as equally important as the next person,” Prowse said.

The rowing team’s early morning practices test their physical and mental endurance; however, Prowse views this adversity as an opportunity for growth as her athletes continue to push themselves and one another.

“Failure and adversity are important to work through,” Prowse said. “The only way out is through.”

Prowse encourages open communication among each member of the team and support staff to navigate challenges, common to this demanding sport. Prowse balances discipline with support to maintain trust.

“You have to be firm in what’s right for the team but also show you’re behind them 100%,” Prowse said.

This balance has built a culture of mutual respect, with athletes responding to her clear expectations and encouragement. Team culture is key for the “ultimate team sport,” as Prowse calls it.

The team’s strength lies in its faith and camaraderie, which Prowse nurtures through team devotionals and accountability from teammates.

“Their love for one another and for Jesus shines through every day,” Prowse said. “They’re tired, but they still have a smile on their face and Jesus in their hearts.”

According to Prowse, team captains are encouraged to hold teammates accountable when they may see someone struggling in an aspect of the sport or potentially not pulling their weight.

As the team rows into the 2025 season, Prowse’s leadership sets a high standard for Club Sports at Liberty. Her focus on unity and personal responsibility not only prepares the team for competition but also inspires students to embrace teamwork in all of their pursuits.

“They’re so good to each other, and that elevates everything else,” Prowse said.

With this foundation, the team is poised to make waves this season, both on the water as well as within the community at Liberty.

Prowse and the rowing team will travel to three competitions across the Southeast with the first regattas to take off in Richmond, Virginia Oct. 26.

More information about Liberty University’s Rowing team and their 2025 season can be found at www.libertyclubsports.com/sports/rowing.

Pettit and Magno are sports reporters for the Liberty Champion.