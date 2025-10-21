Moo Moo’s delivers beloved treats in Lynchburg

Moo Moo’s Ice Cream truck has been a one-stop shop for all kinds of sweet treats since its opening in August 2023. Located on Timberlake Road, the spotted truck is known for its Moo Moo Mix-Ups, a blend of ice cream and a wide selection of toppings.

In addition to their specialty flavors, the newest menu addition is a sharable dish with a delicious twist: ice cream nachos.

The nachos come in six different flavor combinations: Smores, Biscoff Bliss, Strawberry Cheesecake, Cookies and Cow’s Milk, Peanut Butter Fields and Banana Split. Customers can even customize their own tray with their choice of sauce and toppings for $6.99.

Moo Moo’s employee Claire Lee has worked there since the beginning of the semester.

“I enjoy my job because, well, it’s ice cream,” Lee said. “I don’t know who doesn’t like ice cream. It’s fun to make all the sundaes and the creations and see what people get creative with.”

She said that her favorite part of the job is seeing friends come to visit and providing recommendations to new customers. Whenever they order the ice cream nachos, she makes sure she loads up the tray to give them a special first experience.

“They’re just super fun,” Lee said. “I’ve never seen ice cream nachos before until coming here, so we have a lot of cool flavors and they’re super fun to make and eat.”

Each ice cream nacho dish starts with a base of waffle cone chips for scooping, topped with soft serve ice cream, and completed with sauce and toppings.

Lee’s personal favorite is the Biscoff Bliss flavor, which consists of vanilla soft serve and Biscoff cookie butter syrup, as well as crushed Biscoff cookies, whipped cream and a cherry.

“I like making all the different kinds of creations that people come up with and seeing how they get creative,” Lee said. “And I really like when it’s people’s first time here and they ask for recommendations, and I get to tell them my favorite things here at Moo Moo’s.”

Moo Moo’s is open from 4-10 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Thursday. It is open until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

