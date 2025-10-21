Midcentury modern makes a comeback

Midcentury modern design, a classic and tasteful art style presented in graphic design and architecture, is in the midst of a comeback in the arts, and it is even noticeable on the campus of Liberty University.

The art style — which can be used through various mediums, from publication design to studio art, to architectural and interior design— rose to fame in the mid-20th century. It features environmentally friendly functionality and clean, simple lines, lending itself easily to retro-futurism art direction, in films like “The Incredibles” or “Fantastic Four: First Steps.” In architecture, it often boasts the use of natural materials like wood and stone.

Like all styles of art, the midcentury modern art style ebbs and flows in popularity. That’s why Assistant Director of Marketing for Student Activities Christopher Knight felt it was the right stylistic choice for the Student Activities 2025-2026 departmental rebrand.

“One of the things that we focus on as the Student Activities department is relevancy,” Knight said. “With this current batch of students coming to Liberty University, we figured that it would be something they would really resonate with.”

The rebrand includes new social media graphics and new paper calendars that have been handed out to students since their arrival to campus this semester. The thousands of calendars available for students to grab include the dates, times and locations of all Student Activities events this semester.

Outside of graphic design, Craig Anz, who leads a new architecture program at the School of Communication & the Arts, spoke fondly about the style’s return.

“Not only has it returned, it actually remains as a dominant mode of mainstream architectural thinking today, in my opinion” Anz said.

More than just having made a fashionable return, Anz commented on the significance of the style, noting how it was developed with environmental conservatism in mind.

“Architecture’s goal sometimes is just to create a more beautiful life for everyone,” Anz said. “And everyone should have access to it.”

Some may argue the return of the style forewarns its inevitable departure once again, but Anz and Knight see midcentury design as something more important than just a phase in art history.

“I still think it’s something that people love,” Knight said. “I think it’s one of those design styles that is actually becoming timeless.”

