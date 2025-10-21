How to register to vote

Election season is quickly approaching in Virginia and the deadline to register for the upcoming Nov. 4 election is Oct. 24. This year’s ballot includes several key state offices, including governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

According to the Virginia Department of Elections, early voting is also available for people registered to vote. The state offers early in-person voting from Sept. 19 through Nov. 1, making it even easier for students to vote.

Learning how to vote as a college student at Liberty University is an important step for participating in the democratic process. Whether you are a Virginia resident or an out-of-state student, your vote helps shape the policies and leaders that impact this community.

Even if you are not a permanent resident of Virginia, living in Lynchburg for six months of the year means that you have the opportunity to register to vote in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

There are several different ways Liberty students can register to vote in Virginia.

If you currently have a Virginia driver’s license or state ID, you can register online through the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal.

Students who do not have a Virginia driver’s license can still register by filling out a voter registration application with any Liberty staff member or volunteer who has completed the required training. These trained individuals will be at voter registration tables on campus throughout the year, but it is important to fill out a registration form as soon as possible.

Students can also schedule an appointment to fill out a voter registration form by emailing vote@liberty.edu.

In addition, students can also register to vote by visiting the Lynchburg City Registrar’s Office, located at 825 Kemper St. to fill out a registration form in person. Office staff can help you complete the form and verify your eligibility.

If you register using your on-campus address, you will vote in the Montview Alumni Ballroom on Election Day. According to Liberty’s website, you must list your Flames Box number in the residence address line of your registration form to ensure proper precinct placement.

Students who register with an off-campus address will vote at the polling location assigned to that address, which can also be found in the Citizen Portal.

If you plan to vote in your home state, you have two options: you can travel to your home precinct on Election Day to vote in person, or you can request an absentee ballot to vote by mail. Each state has its own absentee ballot request deadlines and requirements, so check with your local election office early.

For additional information, including how to check your registration status or request an absentee ballot, visit the Virginia Department of Elections website at elections.virginia.gov.

Canning is an intern for the Liberty Champion.