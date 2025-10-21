Bear Grylls and Doug DeVos inspire students with faith and purpose 

Two powerful messages of courage and faith filled the Vines Center this week from adventurer and television personality Bear Grylls on Wednesday, and Amway Co-chairman Doug DeVos on Friday. Both speakers encouraged Liberty students to build their lives on faith and to live boldly for Christ.

Grylls, a Mount Everest summiteer and best-selling author of “The Greatest Story Ever Told,” shared how faith has guided him through life’s greatest adventures and most difficult challenges.

Known for pushing physical and mental limits in the wild, Grylls told students that because faith is hard to define, it is not always easy to talk about. He described three areas of trust on which his belief is built.

“There are three things in life to have faith in: faith in yourself, faith in each other and faith in the Almighty,” Grylls said.

Grylls compared life’s hardships to climbing mountains, explaining that everyone eventually faces moments of testing that reveal the strength of their foundation. He described how everything will fall on a shaky foundation.

“We will all face our time of testing — our Everests,” Grylls said. “Whatever it is, life tests us at some point, and our Everests always come.”

When life gets difficult, Grylls said one thing carries him through: his faith. He told students that trusting God and others gives him strength beyond his ability.

“On our own we’re pretty weak, but connected to something bigger than us, I become stronger,” Grylls said.

Faith, he added, is what helps him every day.

“I’ve learned to lean on the beautiful presence of Christ within me,” Grylls said. “Within all of us.”

Even with deep faith, Grylls acknowledged that life’s journey is not meant to be easy. Without Jesus, believers can never be fully empowered.

He reminded students that the presence of God marks the beginning of life’s greatest adventures.

“Having the Almighty inside of us is the starting point of all true adventure,” Grylls said. “It’s where it begins.”

In his closing remarks, Grylls reflected on words he saw carved into a wooden cross in a mountain chapel. They read: “Christ beside me, Christ within me, Christ to shield me and Christ to win me.” He told students how those words have carried him through his life.

“Beautiful words, humble words, words that have helped me in my life to be ready for life and ready for adventure,” Grylls said.

Chancellor Jonathan Falwell and Vice President of Spiritual Development Josh Rutledge joined Grylls on stage afterwards for a Q&A session that discussed faith and daily endurance. Grylls reminded students that the story of Christ changes everything.

“The story of Christ, as so many of you guys know, is the most radical, revolutionary, beautiful, powerful story that it affects all of us; it affects our relationships, our futures, our ambitions, our confidence, where we build our hope from,” Grylls said. “Are we building our values on sand or are we building them on rock?”

Friday’s Convocation featured DeVos, editor-in-chief of Believe! Journal, who spoke about faith in action and the importance of standing firm in belief.

“What you believe, if you truly believe it, are the things you start to express in your life,” DeVos said.

He told students that their faith and choices will shape the world around them, adding that being a “Champion for Christ” means having an impact wherever they go.

DeVos organized his talk around three categories, calling them the “Three A’s”: atmosphere, attitude and action.

Speaking on atmosphere, DeVos reminded students that God’s sovereignty covers all things.

“This is God’s world,” DeVos said. “It’s always been God’s world. It will always be God’s world, and we have a chance to be part of his creation.”

He urged students to consider the environments they place themselves in and to create atmospheres that promote spiritual growth.

“Do something different so it is the right atmosphere for you to be as productive as you can be,” DeVos said.

When discussing attitude, DeVos challenged students to shape their thinking with joy and faith, referencing Philippians 4:8.

He then spoke about action, saying many young people crave meaning and purpose and must live out their faith courageously. There is a desire among young people to have meaning and purpose and to live a life bound and founded on beliefs.

DeVos reminded students that influence begins in small, personal ways and by establishing relationships one person at a time.

“You still have the opportunity to take action, to impact somebody else’s life,” DeVos said.

He closed by urging students to express their faith boldly, even when it’s difficult. He asked a thought-provoking question.

“Do we have the courage to express our beliefs in difficult times?” DeVos asked.

Grylls and DeVos reminded students that faith is more than a belief; it is a foundation for action. Whether facing life’s challenges or making daily choices, they challenged Liberty students to live with courage, lean on God’s strength and use every opportunity to impact others for Christ.

