SADA faculty members showcase art at museum

The semi-annual Faculty Art Exhibition opened Sep. 4 and will last until Oct. 13 in the Liberty University Art Museum located in Green Hall.

The event began as an opportunity for faculty members to showcase their personal work that reflects their God-given ability to create and worship through their artwork.

The artwork featured a range of pieces from paintings, pottery, sculptures and jewelry. The gallery also features illustrative projects, video game renderings and artistic concept projects that have been developed using design software.

Faculty artwork was displayed in the Liberty Art Museum from Sept. 4 through Oct. 13 2025. Photo Credit Katie Hagen.

The gallery was donated by Barbara Engstrom in February 2022 to display faith-based art created by students, alumni and faculty members. She was an accomplished artist and a longtime supporter of Liberty University. Her own personal collection of art is featured throughout the gallery, among the many artists who also contributed.

Chair of the Department of Studio & Digital Arts, Professor Todd Smith, oversees Liberty’s Art Museum. He said the tradition exemplifies the excellent quality of art created by SADA faculty members.

“The first thing I want visitors to see is excellence because excellence points to God … it’s a part of who God is, it’s a part of his character,” Smith said. “It also showcases to the Liberty community, the community at large, the quality of our professors, who are working professionals. I think this is a very important part of mentoring students from a real-world perspective.”

Smith said that this opportunity is not only an example to the community of the high standard of art being created by faculty, but also the students who are members of program, learning from the same artists.

“Students in our program are required to do exhibitions or portfolio reviews of their work and to exemplify their best work … one of the ways faculty can model this for students is to show that we are working professionals … if we require students to do it, we want to require it of ourselves as well,” Smith said.

Smith said he wants the exhibition to encourage everyone who passes through the gallery. He hopes the faculty’s passion for art and their dedication to the Christian faith brings inspiration for others worship God through art.

The next exhibit will open October 16 and feature the work of graduating senior studio art majors.

